Verb Ballets To Bring The Supernatural To Life With Rock Maestro Neil Zaza

Rock maestro Neil Zaza presents One Dark Night..., A Rock Symphony of the Macabre, on Saturday, October 19, 2019 at 8:00pm at the Akron Civic Theatre. This orchestral exploration mixes dark, powerful arrangements of macabre classical masterpieces by Beethoven, Mozart, Chopin, Prokofiev, Saint-Saëns and more with the fury of a rock band and string orchestra. Verb Ballets will make a guest appearance, building on the inventive collaboration from the summer, to bring rock and ballet together on stage. Zaza will enthrall audiences on a musical journey with a visually impressive stage set, light show and multi-media screens to tell the evil tale of the monster within.

Verb Ballets will perform the critically acclaimed Adagio Reimagined plus two new choreographic works by company dancers Antonio Morillo and Daniel Cho. Choreographer Sabatino Verlezza choreographed Adagio Reimagined to Zaza's rock score of Albinoni's Adagio in G Minor. Verlezza was a soloist with the May O'Donnell Dance Company and served as co-artistic director/choreographer of Dancing Wheels. Morillo and Cho will bring new visualize to the fiery interpretation of Zaza's keen melodic sense and technical fury. Together these artists will build upon these classic selections to demonstrate technical virtuosity with rock style that fit the dark spirit of the Halloween season.

Never before has Halloween and the season of the supernatural come to life like this! Neil Zaza presents One Dark Night..., A Rock Symphony of the Macabre with guest appearances by Verb Ballets and Grammy nominated hard rock singer Tim "Ripper" Owens, on October 19, 2019 at 8:00pm at the Akron Civic Theatre. Single tickets are $25-35 an exclusive $75 VIP ticket includes a post meet and greet with a signed poster. Tickets can be purchased by calling the Akron Civic Box Office at 330-253-2488 or online at akroncivic.com. The Akron Civic Theatre is located at 182 South Main Street Akron, Ohio 44308.

Video of premiere performance of the Adaigo Reimagined Project with Verb Ballets and Neil Zaza at the Heinz Poll Summer Dance Festival on July 28, 2019. About Verb Ballets

One of Northeast Ohio's oldest and most respected dance companies, Verb Ballets has garnered a reputation for artistic excellence and exemplary community engagement. Under the leadership of Dr. Margaret Carlson, former principal dancer with Cleveland Ballet, and Richard Dickinson, MFA, former Ohio Ballet dancer and Ballet Master, the company is committed to the creation and mounting of dance works of the highest caliber. The company strives to act as a catalyst to promote learning, nurture wellness, and encourage dialogue about dance and its power to transform lives. Internationally acclaimed, the company has toured Cuba and Taiwan. Additional information can be found at www.verbballets.org.







Related Articles Shows View More Cleveland Stories

More Hot Stories For You