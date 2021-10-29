VIDEO: The Cleveland Orchestra Chorus Rehearses Brahms's 'A German Requiem'

The Cleveland Orchestra posted a video of their chorus warming up for their reunion last night after an unprecedented year apart. The Chorus performed Brahms's A German Requiem, accompanied by two pianos.

While the piece is technically not a requiem, Brahms called it a "human requiem", as he wrote it to comfort the living in the face of mortality.

Cleveland Orchestra Chorus

Lisa Wong, conductor

Andrea Carroll, soprano

Chris Kenney, baritone

Daniel Overly, piano

Carolyn Warner, piano

The performance took place on October 28, 2021. Learn more at https://www.clevelandorchestra.com/attend/concerts-and-events/2122/other-events/brahms-requiem-tco-chorus/.