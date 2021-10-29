Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

VIDEO: The Cleveland Orchestra Chorus Rehearses Brahms's 'A German Requiem'

Oct. 29, 2021  

The Cleveland Orchestra posted a video of their chorus warming up for their reunion last night after an unprecedented year apart. The Chorus performed Brahms's A German Requiem, accompanied by two pianos.

While the piece is technically not a requiem, Brahms called it a "human requiem", as he wrote it to comfort the living in the face of mortality.

Cleveland Orchestra Chorus
Lisa Wong, conductor
Andrea Carroll, soprano
Chris Kenney, baritone
Daniel Overly, piano
Carolyn Warner, piano

The performance took place on October 28, 2021. Learn more at https://www.clevelandorchestra.com/attend/concerts-and-events/2122/other-events/brahms-requiem-tco-chorus/.

