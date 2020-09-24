VIDEO: Musicians of The Cleveland Orchestra Create BEETHOVEN 9 PROJECT

The Beethoven 9 Project includes a spectacular musical video montage showcasing musicians of The Cleveland Orchestra and the Cleveland Orchestra Chorus.

More than 100 musicians of The Cleveland Orchestra and Cleveland Orchestra Chorus performed Beethoven's "Ode to Joy" from his Ninth Symphony in 16 iconic public spaces across Greater Cleveland this summer. The Beethoven 9 Project, a video featuring Ode to Joy, shares the beauty of Cleveland and the joy of music during this challenging time brought on by the Covid-19 pandemic. It was posted on The Cleveland Orchestra's Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, and YouTube channels on September 24.

The musicians of The Cleveland Orchestra are grateful to all of the partners who allowed filming at their locations. These locations include the steps of Severance Hall (the Orchestra's home), Blossom Music Center (summer home of the Orchestra in Cuyahoga Valley National Park), Cleveland Botanical Garden and Holden Arboretum, Lake Erie shore, historic League Park ("America's Historic Ballpark"), Progressive Field, the Cleveland Museum of Art, Museum of Contemporary Art, Cleveland Metroparks's polo fields, Soldiers and Sailors memorial at Public Square, and President Garfield's tomb in Lake View Cemetery.

Inspired by Cleveland Bachs, a music video created by Cleveland Orchestra cellist David Alan Harrell (see below for video links), the Beethoven 9 Project includes a spectacular musical video montage showcasing musicians from the many instrument sections of The Cleveland Orchestra and the Cleveland Orchestra Chorus seemingly performing as one at a variety of iconic Cleveland landmarks.

Beethoven's famous "Ode to Joy," with its healing message of human brotherhood penned by the poet and philosopher Friedrich Schiller, has lifted the human spirit and united people for nearly 200 years.

An archival recording from The Cleveland Orchestra's Centennial Season performance in 2018 at Severance Hall, led by Cleveland Orchestra Music Director Franz Welser-Möst, is used as the soundtrack for this video production.

This project was conceived and executed by musicians of The Cleveland Orchestra with support from the Musical Arts Association (Cleveland Orchestra administrative staff.) Hearing some of Beethoven's most powerful music in iconic public spaces, played by world-class musicians, is an uplifting experience much needed during a time when it is difficult for people to gather to hear live music.

