Toledo-Area Theatre Groups Cancel Shows Through the End of 2020

Most recently, the Valentine Theatre announced last week that it will remain closed through the end of 2020.

Toledo-area theatre groups are cancelling shows through the end of 2020, Toledo Blade reports.

Most recently, the Valentine Theatre announced last week that it will remain closed through the end of 2020. Maumee Valley Civic Theater made a similar announcement on Sunday.

Some groups, such as the Toledo Repertoire Theatre, have been able to perform and livestream productions performed outdoors. However, the summer is coming to a close, which makes the future uncertain.

Matt Lentz, the Valentine Theatre's marketing director, said theaters are unable to recoup given the current distancing requirements.

"With the pandemic, we don't feel confident safely holding events that bring in a large number of people," Lentz said.

Some theatres do have shows scheduled for this year, for now.

The Rep is currently rehearsing for Chess The Musical, which is currently set for Sept. 4- 20. Steve Hyman, executive director of the Stranahan Theater, is also cautiously optimistic the theater will stay open this year and be able to perform live.

"A lot can happen in four months," he said. "Everyone sort of has dates held [for events and shows] and backup dates as options. By no means are we throwing in the towel. We are open for business and whatever goes on with the pandemic and whatever the government permits us to do, we'll do."

Read more on Toledo Blade.

Shows View More Cleveland Stories Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You