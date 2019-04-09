Theatre in the Circle Announces YOU'RE A GOOD MAN, CHARLIE BROWN

Next up for Cleveland's Theatre in the Circle is an innovative new production of the much-loved classic You're A Good Man, Charlie Brown!, the 1967 musical with music and lyrics by Clark Gesner based on the characters created by Charles M. Schulz in the comic strip Peanuts. This production features an over-50 cast of acclaimed Cleveland area theatre professionals. You're A Good Man, Charlie Brown! runs May 9 through 12th, 2019, with all shows taking place at Judson Manor, 1890 E. 107th Street. Tickets are available in advance online at http://www.theatreinthecircle.com, or at the door ($20 general admission; $18 seniors 65 and up; $12 students).

Of the casting twist at the center of Theatre in the Circle's novel new production, Managing Director Mark Corcoran comments: "It's a show produced and directed by seniors, starring amazing senior theatre professionals. Casting You're A Good Man, Charlie Brown! with older actors makes the show fresh and adds a new wrinkle or two - pun intended. We chose this show for its universal appeal and enduring charm to any audience. As the only professional theatre company located in a retirement community anywhere in the United States, presenting You're A Good Man, Charlie Brown! with a mature cast was a no- brainer. "

You're A Good Man, Charlie Brown! posits that we're all still asking the same questions we did when we were kids and trying to figure out what we want to be when we grow up. Linus, Lucy, Schroeder, Snoopy and Patty join Charlie to take the audience back to the funnies in this revue of vignettes and songs including "My Blanket and Me," "The Baseball Game," "Little Known Facts," "Suppertime," and "Happiness." Theatre in the Circle's older,

but wiser cast of theatre professionals channel their 8 year-old selves for universal questions and truths.

Theatre in the Circle's You're A Good Man, Charlie Brown! cast features well known area theatre professionals, including George Roth (Charlie Brown), known for the films Batman (1989) and The Russia House (1990); Christine Howey (Lucy Van Pelt), an actor at Dobama Theatre for over 15 years; Agnes Herrmann (Patty), a veteran of Ensemble Theatre, Cleveland Public Theatre and Dobama; Bob Navis, Jr. (Schroeder), recently retired artistic director of Near West Theatre; Noah Budin (Linus), an acclaimed singer, songwriter, recording artist, performer and actor; and Kevin Kelly (Snoopy), a well-respected and prolific performer/actor/director last seen at Theatre in the Circle as Mother Superior in Nunsense A-Men!

Says Theatre in the Circle's Artistic Director Bill Corcoran: "You're A Good Man, Charlie Brown! offers a welcome respite from the cynicism and divisiveness bombarding us every single day. It takes us back to a time of innocence and discovery of what makes us happy. Is it finally getting the attention of the little red-haired girl, is it two kinds of ice cream, or writing your name for the very first time?"

ABOUT THEATRE IN THE CIRCLE

Founded in 2016, Theatre in the Circle is a bright new light in University Circle. It is the only resident-driven professional theater company in a retirement community anywhere in the United States. Theatre in the Circle was nominated for a 2018 Cleveland Arts Prize for its unique mission, production quality and outreach.

Founders Bill and Mark Corcoran are, at their core, collaborators creating professional theatrical presentations with performers, designers, writers and choreographers. They are storytellers, teachers, coaches, dreamers and merchants of memories. They carefully craft opportunities to connect people to both shared and personal experiences through relatable words and music.

Theatre in the Circle also brings professional theater to people whose access is compromised by limited mobility, means, or the rigors of aging via a credible, professional resident theater company. Theatre in the Circle offers seasons of 4-5 fully realized productions each season. The Theatre consciously chooses plays that resonate with the lives and histories of older Americans. All performances are held at Judson Manor with complimentary parking, barrier- free access and hearing loop technology.

Theatre in the Circle's COCOON program welcomes new musicals for professional mentoring, workshop and development opportunities. The six theater professionals of the COCOON faculty have evaluated 8 new musicals. Three have been chosen for staged readings or workshop presentations this summer and fall.





