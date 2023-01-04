Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
The Romantic Comedy, FIREFLIES Announced At Clague Playhouse Opens On Januay 20

Clague Playhouse presents the romantic comedy, Fireflies by Matthew Barber, from the novel 'Eleanor and Abel' by Annette Sanford, to continue their 95th Season.   

Jan. 04, 2023  

Clague Playhouse presents the romantic comedy, Fireflies by Matthew Barber, from the novel 'Eleanor and Abel' by Annette Sanford, to continue their 95th Season.

Retired schoolteacher Eleanor Bannister lives a quiet life alone in tiny Groverdell, Texas, set in her routines and secure in her position as the town's most respected woman - until a hole in her roof draws the attention of Abel Brown, a smooth-talking drifter intent on renovating Eleanor's house, and possibly her life. Can the unexpected sparks of late-life romance be trusted, or is there truth in the gossip that Abel isn't all that he seems to be?

Either way, the whole town's talking. Directed by Fred Sternfeld, our cast features Molly Cornwell as Grace Bodell, Jeremy Jenkins as Eugene Claymire, Joseph Kerata as Abel Brown, and Anne McEvoy as Eleanor Bannister.

The play runs Friday, January 20, 2023 through Sunday, February 12, 2023 on Thursday, Friday and Saturday at 8pm, Sunday at 2pm. Admission is $21 for adults, $20 for seniors (60+), and $13 for students (any age with a valid ID) and may be purchased by calling the Box Office at 440-331-0403 Wednesday through Saturday from 1-6 p.m. or visiting www.clagueplayhouse.org.

Clague Playhouse is located at 1371 Clague Road in Westlake. FREE STUDENT TICKET THURSDAYS: limited FREE Student Tickets (high school and college) are available by calling the Box Office at 440-331-0403 to reserve for any Clague Playhouse Thursday performance, and showing a Student ID at the time of ticket pickup. Free Student Tickets are not available online. Tickets are subject to availability and must be picked up by 7:30 pm the night of the performance or will be released.




Beck Center Announces Collaboration With Baldwin Wallace University Music Theatre Pro Photo
Beck Center Announces Collaboration With Baldwin Wallace University Music Theatre Program, GHOST THE MUSICAL
Beck Center for the Arts has announced the twelfth collaboration with Baldwin Wallace University Musical Theatre program with the production of Ghost the Musical.
HADESTOWN National Tour Comes to Playhouse Square This Month Photo
HADESTOWN National Tour Comes to Playhouse Square This Month
Hadestown, the winner of eight 2019 Tony Awards including Best New Musical and the 2020 Grammy® Award for Best Musical Theater Album, will come to Playhouse Square from January 31 - February 19, 2023 as part of the 2022-23 KeyBank Broadway Series.
Final Standings Announced For The 2022 BroadwayWorld Cleveland Awards; Rubber City Theatre Photo
Final Standings Announced For The 2022 BroadwayWorld Cleveland Awards; Rubber City Theatre Leads Favorite Local Theatre!
The final standings have been announced as of Tuesday, December 27th for the 2022 BroadwayWorld Cleveland Awards! Don't miss out on making sure that your favorite theatres, stars, and shows get the recognition they deserve!
Playhouse Square to Present Concerts, Special Events and More in January Photo
Playhouse Square to Present Concerts, Special Events and More in January
Playhouse Square will welcome unique shows to its stages this January, spanning music and theatrical performances and more. 

