The Musical Theater Project Announces Shows At Cain Park

The Musical Theater Project (TMTP) was formed in 2000 to foster a deep appreciation of the American musical -- and the social and cultural history surrounding it -- by creating programs that educate as well as entertain people of all ages. This year, TMTP returns to Cain Park for two Broadway crowd-pleasers. On Wednesday, July 17 The Musical Theater Project presents FOR GOOD: THE NEW GENERATION OF MUSICALS, VOL. 4 and on Wednesday, August 7, JUST FOR LAUGHS: COMEDY SONGS FROM MUSICALS.



Tickets for these events are $28 in advance and $31 day of show. They can be purchased at www.TheMusicalTheaterProject.org, on Ticketmaster.com, or the Cain Park Ticket Office (216-371-3000). Cain Park is located at 14591 Superior Road in Cleveland Heights.



The Free Parking Shuttle Service is available for this concert. The shuttle runs 6:00-7:00pm (it does not run during the concert) and up to one hour after the concert ends. Those interested should park at Cleveland Heights City Hall (40 Severance Circle).



WEDNESDAY, JULY 17

FOR GOOD: THE NEW GENERATION OF MUSICALS, VOL. 4:

From the cutting edge Be More Chill to the contemporary "classic" Kinky Boots, musicals produced since 2000 have awakened audiences to new possibilities for America's great art form. Our annual sold-out concert is back for its fourth installment with even more great songs from the 21st century. Following last year's sold-out performance, TMTP brings you even more of Broadway's most acclaimed offerings in their fourth annual concert that connects the dots between the new millennium and old favorites. Their multi-media survey of contemporary musical theater is an exciting road map from where we've been to where we're headed. Hosted by Nancy Maier and Sheri Gross, and featuring singers Bridie Carroll and Eric Fancher.

WEDNESDAY, AUGUST 7

JUST FOR LAUGHS: COMEDY SONGS FROM MUSICALS:

In case you missed it last fall in the area, TMTP is back with this crowd-pleaser. What makes us laugh at a song in a musical? We'll explore great comedy numbers from nearly a century's worth of Broadway with live performances and video clips. Hosted by Bill Rudman and Nancy Maier. Featuring Douglas F. Bailey II, Ursula Cataan and Sheri Gross.

