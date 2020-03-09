The Cleveland Orchestra Will Not Travel To Europe And Abu Dhabi For March/April Tour

Today, The Cleveland Orchestra announced that due to ongoing developments related to coronavirus (COVID-19), the Orchestra will not travel to Europe (Linz, Vienna and Paris) and Abu Dhabi for the ensemble's previously announced tour scheduled to take place during the next several weeks. The Orchestra was scheduled to depart to Europe on March 16 and return from Abu Dhabi on April 5, with seven concerts between March 19 and March 26 in Europe (Linz's Brucknerhaus, Vienna's Musikverein and the Philharmonie de Paris), and four concerts between March 31 and April 4 as part of the Abu Dhabi Festival.

"The health and well-being of our musicians, staff, and patrons are our absolute priority," said André Gremillet, President & CEO of The Cleveland Orchestra. "Ongoing coronavirus (COVID-19) news reports have generated questions and concerns for all of us regarding the upcoming tour. We have been closely monitoring the coronavirus (COVID-19) situation, with a focus on gathering facts from the many qualified medical experts available to us both here in Cleveland and around the world. After extended deliberation and based on information from these experts, we have made the decision that The Cleveland Orchestra will not travel to Europe and Abu Dhabi for our previously announced tour this March and April. We are very disappointed we won't be able to perform due to circumstances out of our control, and we very much appreciate the understanding of everyone involved, especially our audiences and presenting partners for this tour. We are looking at the possibility of rescheduling some of these concerts at a future date."

Alternative plans for The Cleveland Orchestra's schedule in March will be announced in the coming days.





Related Articles Shows View More Cleveland Stories

More Hot Stories For You