​The Cleveland Orchestra Will Host its Second Sensory-Friendly Concert

The performance will take place on Saturday, February 24, at 11 a.m.

By: Jan. 04, 2024

The Cleveland Orchestra announced it will host its second sensory-friendly concert at Severance Music Center on Saturday, February 24, at 11 a.m.

 

This relaxed, one-hour performance will be led by Cleveland Orchestra Assistant Conductor Daniel Reith and will feature Cleveland Orchestra Chorus Assistant Director Daniel Singer as the narrator. The program includes Georges Bizet's Prélude and Aragonaise from Suite No. 1 from Carmen, Edvard Grieg's Suite No. 1 from Peer Gynt, and Benjamin Britten's TheYoung Person's Guide to the Orchestra. 

 

The Cleveland Orchestra hosted its first sensory-friendly concert in November to an overwhelmingly positive response. The format was developed in collaboration with the Cuyahoga County Board of Developmental Disabilities. 

 

The event offers accommodations to create a more inclusive concert atmosphere for people of all ages with autism spectrum disorder or sensory sensitivity. Audience guidelines will be modified to allow for talking, clapping, and moving around in Mandel Concert Hall. Guests will have access to noise-reducing headphones, fidgets, and quiet spaces. Staff from the Board of Developmental Disabilities will be on site to provide additional support and guidance.

 

Starting at 10 a.m., families are invited to participate in pre-concert activities like an engaging music therapy circle with In Harmony Therapeutic Services, instrument petting zoos, coloring stations, and photo frame opportunities. In the weeks leading up to the concert, guests will also have access to a social story guide and a Spotify playlist to help them prepare for their visit to Severance Music Center. 

 

Tickets for the sensory-friendly concert are $15. With the Orchestra's Under 18s Free program, guests are eligible for one free youth admission with each regular-priced ticket. For tickets, call Cleveland Orchestra Ticket Services at 216-231-1111, email boxoffice@clevelandorchestra.com, or visit clevelandorchestra.com.  




