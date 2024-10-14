Brian Barasch Appointed Executive Director For Great Lakes Theater

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Great Lakes Theater has announced the appointment of Brian Barasch as its new Executive Director. Barasch joins the organization with nearly two decades of experience in arts administration, marketing and nonprofit leadership. His extensive background spans a variety of arts institutions, from classical theater to higher education and youth arts programs, making him a dynamic addition to Great Lakes Theater.

"Brian's leadership, strong communication skills and strategic mindset will enhance our ability to connect with audiences, donors and the community,” shared Kim Bixenstine, President of the Board of Trustees at Great Lakes Theater. “His experience with various arts institutions, combined with his operational expertise and understanding of both the artistic and business sides of theater, make him a great fit to help guide GLT's continued success. We're thrilled to welcome him to our team!"

A formative internship at Cincinnati Shakespeare Company sparked Barasch's early passion for theater, where he spent four summers while receiving his undergraduate degree in Theatre Management at DePaul University. This experience marked the start of his commitment to the performing arts, particularly live theater. Over the years, Barasch has contributed to the arts community through roles at Victory Gardens Theater, Hubbard Street Dance Chicago and DePaul University's School of Music. With ambitions to elevate his role within arts administration, he obtained his MBA from Loyola University as part of their Baumhart Scholars program.

Brian Barasch brings a wealth of experience in arts administration and fundraising to Great Lakes Theater. Notably, he directed a major brand repositioning at the DePaul University School of Music, elevating its reputation ahead of the opening of its new $98M performance center. During his time at Bernard Zell Anshe Emet Day School, he spearheaded communications throughout a $25M capital campaign and provided critical leadership during the pandemic. Most recently, he served as Director of External Affairs and Communications at Kent State University, where he played a significant role in boosting visibility and uniting departments through strategic marketing initiatives.

"I am deeply honored and overjoyed to join Great Lakes Theater as its next Executive Director,” said Brian Barasch. “For more than 60 years, Great Lakes has created powerful and enduring productions that resonate with audiences. I look forward to building on that remarkable legacy by partnering with the brilliant Sara Bruner, the talented staff and the dedicated board to help shape the organization's bright future."

Barasch succeeds Robert Taylor, who retired in September 2023 after a significant tenure with Great Lakes Theater. Barasch's appointment marks a pivotal moment in the storied history of GLT as the company enters a new chapter under the guidance of a fully revitalized leadership team. Sara Bruner, recently appointed as Producing Artistic Director following the retirement of the esteemed Charles Fee, joins forces with Barasch to usher in a new era of artistic innovation and community engagement. This powerful partnership, along with an ensemble of dedicated professionals on staff, sets the stage for an exciting next act for Great Lakes Theater, inspiring audiences and shaping the cultural landscape of Northeast Ohio.

Bruner remarked, "Brian is a most welcome addition to our incredible team. His natural leadership abilities paired with his passion for storytelling and strategy make him the perfect partner in art to elevate our organization to the next level. Whether it be in the boardroom, the community, the office or the theater, we all have so much to look forward to with Brian's appointment.”

