The Cleveland Orchestra Launches 13-week International Radio Broadcast Series

The Cleveland Orchestra, in partnership with WCLV / Ideastream Public Media and WFMT, Chicago’s classical music station, announced plans for a 13-week international radio broadcast series.

The series will run from January 7 to April 1, 2025 on commercial and non-commercial radio stations in North America and around the world, reaching hundreds of thousands of listeners.

These must-hear concerts were recently recorded live in Mandel Concert Hall at Severance Music Center in Cleveland. The programs are led by Cleveland Orchestra Music Director Franz Welser-Möst and visiting guest conductors and feature acclaimed soloists from around the globe.

“Since its very first radio broadcast in 1922, The Cleveland Orchestra has been committed to sharing its music with listeners near and far. I am thrilled to announce a new series that will continue this tradition of bringing the Cleveland Sound to our fans around the world,” said André Gremillet, the Orchestra’s President & CEO. “By partnering with WCLV, WFMT, and a wide network of broadcasters across the country and beyond, we aim to inspire and connect with new audiences while fostering a deeper and renewed appreciation for the artistry that takes place on stage here in Cleveland every week.”

Co-produced with WCLV in Cleveland, and with WCLV’s Bill O’Connell as host, these programs build on and expand The Cleveland Orchestra’s legacy of national radio broadcasts, which extends back to the 1930s.

“WCLV has had long, productive relationships with The Cleveland Orchestra and WFMT,” said Kevin Martin, WCLV/Ideastream Public Media President & CEO. “We are delighted to work with both organizations to bring Cleveland Orchestra concerts to classical music lovers everywhere.”

With this series, The Cleveland Orchestra joins the Chicago Symphony Orchestra, the New York Philharmonic, the San Francisco Symphony, and the Los Angeles Philharmonic in WFMT’s collection of concert broadcast programs from the finest American orchestras.

“WFMT is honored to partner with WCLV/Ideastream Public Media to bring the artistry of The Cleveland Orchestra to a worldwide audience of classical music listeners. This is a shining example of how we deliver on our purpose to enrich lives, engage communities, and inspire exploration,” said Sandra Cordova Micek, WFMT | WTTW President & CEO.

