The Cleveland Orchestra Announces Its 2024-25 Digital Season On Adella

The Cleveland Orchestra has announced its 2024-25 digital season on Adella, its streaming platform and digital home.

The new season will run from September 2024 through July 2025 and consists of six Live from Severance concerts streamed in real time from Mandel Concert Hall at Severance Music Center and nine digital premieres, featuring recent digital concerts and exclusive behind-the-scenes features and interviews with guest artists and TCO musicians. The full digital season calendar is listed below.

In addition to the livestreams and digital premieres, Adella hosts the Orchestra's digital concerts library, its latest audio recordings, behind-the-scenes footage and documentaries, and educational content and videos. Exclusive archival and historical audio recording releases are also planned this season.

The 2024-25 digital season kicks off on Tuesday, September 10 at 7pm with “In Our Hands,” a digital premiere of Mahler's Fourth Symphony, led by guest conductor Daniel Harding and featuring soprano Liv Redpath. In this production, Harding takes a stroll from Severance Music Center to the Cleveland Museum of Art to view Gustav Mahler's complete, handwritten score of the monumental Second Symphony, which the Orchestra received in 2022 from International Trustee Herbert G. Kloiber. Following that visit, Harding contemplates the distinct beauty of the composer's Fourth Symphony and his profound connection to the composer's work, as well as the privilege of holding, performing, and sharing such timeless masterpieces with the audience.

On Sunday, September 22 at 3pm, the Orchestra's opening weekend performance will be broadcast live on Adella, the first of six such livestreams from Mandel Concert Hall this season. The concert features Music Director Franz Welser-Möst and his longtime artistic collaborator Frank Peter Zimmermann in R. Schumann's Violin Concerto. The program also includes Prokofiev's First Symphony, “Classical,” as well as Tchaikovsky's Sixth Symphony, “Pathétique.”

About Adella, The Digital Home of The Cleveland Orchestra

Adella is The Cleveland Orchestra's digital streaming service and app. Launched in 2020, it is named after the Orchestra's pioneering founder, Adella Prentiss Hughes.

Adella is free to download and access and includes both free and premium content. For more information, visit www.adella.live or www.clevelandorchestra.com/adella

Premium content such as the Orchestra's livestreams and digital concert series is accessible through an Adella Premium subscription, which can be purchased here for $14.99/month or $119.99/year. Cleveland Orchestra subscribers can purchase an Adella subscription at the discounted rate of $80.00/year.

2024-25 Digital Season Calendar on Adella

All Adella Premieres consist of a recent digital concert and exclusive behind-the-scenes features and interviews with guest artists and TCO musicians.

All Live from Severance productions are streamed in real time from Mandel Concert Hall at Severance Music Center.

ADELLA PREMIERE: MAHLER'S FOURTH SYMPHONY

Tuesday, September 10, 2024, at 7 p.m.

The Cleveland Orchestra

Daniel Harding, conductor

Liv Redpath, soprano

MAHLER Symphony No. 4

LIVE FROM SEVERANCE: TCHAIKOVSKY'S PATHÉTIQUE

Sunday, September 22, 2024, at 3 p.m.

The Cleveland Orchestra

Franz Welser-Möst, conductor

Frank Peter Zimmermann, violin

PROKOFIEV Symphony No. 1, “Classical”

R. SCHUMANN Violin Concerto

TCHAIKOVSKY Symphony No. 6, “Pathétique”

LIVE FROM SEVERANCE: SALONEN CONDUCTS SALONEN

Sunday, October 13, 2024, at 3 p.m.

The Cleveland Orchestra

Esa-Pekka Salonen, conductor

Senja Rummukainen, cello (Cleveland Orchestra debut)

RAVEL Le Tombeau de Couperin

ESA-PEKKA SALONEN Cello Concerto (Cleveland Orchestra premiere)

SIBELIUS Symphony No. 5

ADELLA PREMIERE: HANNIGAN CONDUCTS STRAUSS

Tuesday, November 5, 2024, at 7 p.m.

The Cleveland Orchestra

Barbara Hannigan, conductor (Severance Music Center Conducting Debut)

Aphrodite Patoulidou, soprano (Cleveland Orchestra Debut)

HAYDN Symphony No. 44, “Trauersinfonie”

VIVIER Lonely Child (Cleveland Orchestra Premiere)

LIGETI Lontano

R. STRAUSS Death and Transfiguration

LIVE FROM SEVERANCE: RHAPSODY IN BLUE

Sunday, December 1, 2024, at 3 p.m.

The Cleveland Orchestra

David Robertson, conductor

Marc-André Hamelin, piano



COPLAND Suite from Appalachian Spring

GERSHWIN Rhapsody in Blue

ELLINGTON New World A-Comin'

COPLAND Suite from The Tender Land

ADELLA PREMIERE: A CHRISTMAS SPECIAL

Monday, December 23, 2024, at 7 p.m.



The Cleveland Orchestra

LIVE FROM SEVERANCE: MARTIN LUTHER KING JR CELEBRATION CONCERT

Sunday, January 19, 2025, at 7 p.m.

Free Event

The Cleveland Orchestra

The Martin Luther King Jr. Celebration Chorus

Daniel Reith, conductor

William Henry Caldwell, conductor

ADELLA PREMIERE: THE TEMPEST SYMPHONY

Tuesday, January 28, 2025, at 7 p.m.

The Cleveland Orchestra

Thomas Adès, conductor (Cleveland Orchestra Conducting Debut)

Pekka Kuusisto, violin

SIBELIUS The Tempest Prelude and Suite No.1

SIBELIUS Humoresques

ADÈS Märchentänze

ADÈS The Tempest Symphony

ADELLA PREMIERE: TCHAIKOVSKY'S SECOND SYMPHONY

Tuesday, February 25, 2025, at 7 p.m.

The Cleveland Orchestra

Franz Welser-Möst, conductor

MOZART Symphony No. 29

TCHAIKOVSKY Symphony No. 2, “Ukrainian”

LIVE FROM SEVERANCE: HAYDN & STRAUSS

Saturday, March 15, 2025, at 8 p.m.

The Cleveland Orchestra

Franz Welser-Möst, conductor

Asmik Grigorian, soprano (Cleveland Orchestra debut)

HAYDN Symphony No. 52

R. STRAUSS Four Last Songs

JANÁČEK Suite from From the House of the Dead (arr. Jílek)

PUCCINI Final Scene from Suor Angelica (Cleveland Orchestra premiere)

ADELLA PREMIERE: MOZART'S LAST PIANO CONCERTO

Tuesday, April 1, 2025, at 7 p.m.

The Cleveland Orchestra

Franz Welser-Möst, conductor

Garrick Ohlsson, piano

MOZART Piano Concerto No. 27

ADELLA PREMIERE: A DOUBLE DOSE OF BARTÓK

Tuesday, April 29, 2025, at 7 p.m.

The Cleveland Orchestra

Franz Welser-Möst, conductor

BARTÓK String Quartet No. 3 (arr. Stanley Konopka for double string orchestra) (Cleveland Orchestra Premiere)

BARTÓK Suite from The Miraculous Mandarin

LIVE FROM SEVERANCE: VOX HUMANA

Saturday, May 24, 2025, at 8 p.m.

The Cleveland Orchestra

Franz Welser-Möst, conductor

Sarah Aristidou, soprano (Cleveland Orchestra debut)

Tony Sias, narrator

The Cleveland Orchestra Chorus

POULENC La voix humaine (Cleveland Orchestra premiere)

J.S. BACH Concerto from Komm, Jesu, komm (Cleveland Orchestra premiere)

USTVOLSKAYA Symphony No. 5, “Amen” (Cleveland Orchestra premiere)

J.S. BACH Aria from Komm, Jesu, komm (Cleveland Orchestra premiere)

R. STRAUSS Symphonic Fantasy on Die Frau ohne Schatten

ADELLA PREMIERE: MAHLER'S SONG OF THE NIGHT (RECORDED AT THE KONZERTHAUS VIENNA)

Tuesday, June 17, 2025, at 7 p.m.

The Cleveland Orchestra

Franz Welser-Möst, conductor

Simon Keenlyside, baritone

MAHLER Selected Songs

MAHLER Symphony No. 7

ADELLA PREMIERE: MAHLER AND KŘENEK

Tuesday, July 15, 2025, at 7 p.m.

The Cleveland Orchestra

Franz Welser-Möst, conductor

KŘENEK Kleine Symphonie (Cleveland Orchestra Premiere)

MAHLER/ KŘENEK Adagio from Symphony No. 10



All digital programs and artists are subject to change.

About The Cleveland Orchestra

The Cleveland Orchestra, under the leadership of Music Director Franz Welser-Möst since 2002, is one of the most sought-after performing ensembles in the world. Year after year, the ensemble exemplifies extraordinary artistic excellence, creative programming, and community engagement. The New York Times has called Cleveland “the best in America” for its virtuosity, elegance of sound, variety of color, and chamber-like musical cohesion.

Founded by Adella Prentiss Hughes, the Orchestra performed its inaugural concert in December 1918. By the middle of the century, decades of growth and sustained support made it one of the most admired globally. The past decade has seen an increasing number of young people attending concerts, bringing fresh attention to The Cleveland Orchestra's legendary sound and committed programming.

The 2024–25 season marks Welser-Möst's 23rd year as music director, a period in which The Cleveland Orchestra earned unprecedented acclaim around the world, including a series of residencies at the Musikverein in Vienna, the first of its kind by an American orchestra, and a number of acclaimed opera presentations.

