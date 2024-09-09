The Cleveland Orchestra announces its 2024-25 digital season on Adella, featuring six Live from Severance concerts and nine digital premieres.
The Cleveland Orchestra has announced its 2024-25 digital season on Adella, its streaming platform and digital home.
The new season will run from September 2024 through July 2025 and consists of six Live from Severance concerts streamed in real time from Mandel Concert Hall at Severance Music Center and nine digital premieres, featuring recent digital concerts and exclusive behind-the-scenes features and interviews with guest artists and TCO musicians. The full digital season calendar is listed below.
In addition to the livestreams and digital premieres, Adella hosts the Orchestra's digital concerts library, its latest audio recordings, behind-the-scenes footage and documentaries, and educational content and videos. Exclusive archival and historical audio recording releases are also planned this season.
The 2024-25 digital season kicks off on Tuesday, September 10 at 7pm with “In Our Hands,” a digital premiere of Mahler's Fourth Symphony, led by guest conductor Daniel Harding and featuring soprano Liv Redpath. In this production, Harding takes a stroll from Severance Music Center to the Cleveland Museum of Art to view Gustav Mahler's complete, handwritten score of the monumental Second Symphony, which the Orchestra received in 2022 from International Trustee Herbert G. Kloiber. Following that visit, Harding contemplates the distinct beauty of the composer's Fourth Symphony and his profound connection to the composer's work, as well as the privilege of holding, performing, and sharing such timeless masterpieces with the audience.
On Sunday, September 22 at 3pm, the Orchestra's opening weekend performance will be broadcast live on Adella, the first of six such livestreams from Mandel Concert Hall this season. The concert features Music Director Franz Welser-Möst and his longtime artistic collaborator Frank Peter Zimmermann in R. Schumann's Violin Concerto. The program also includes Prokofiev's First Symphony, “Classical,” as well as Tchaikovsky's Sixth Symphony, “Pathétique.”
About Adella, The Digital Home of The Cleveland Orchestra
Adella is The Cleveland Orchestra's digital streaming service and app. Launched in 2020, it is named after the Orchestra's pioneering founder, Adella Prentiss Hughes.
Adella is free to download and access and includes both free and premium content. For more information, visit www.adella.live or www.clevelandorchestra.com/adella
Premium content such as the Orchestra's livestreams and digital concert series is accessible through an Adella Premium subscription, which can be purchased here for $14.99/month or $119.99/year. Cleveland Orchestra subscribers can purchase an Adella subscription at the discounted rate of $80.00/year.
All Adella Premieres consist of a recent digital concert and exclusive behind-the-scenes features and interviews with guest artists and TCO musicians.
All Live from Severance productions are streamed in real time from Mandel Concert Hall at Severance Music Center.
Tuesday, September 10, 2024, at 7 p.m.
The Cleveland Orchestra
Daniel Harding, conductor
Liv Redpath, soprano
MAHLER Symphony No. 4
Sunday, September 22, 2024, at 3 p.m.
The Cleveland Orchestra
Franz Welser-Möst, conductor
Frank Peter Zimmermann, violin
PROKOFIEV Symphony No. 1, “Classical”
R. SCHUMANN Violin Concerto
TCHAIKOVSKY Symphony No. 6, “Pathétique”
Sunday, October 13, 2024, at 3 p.m.
The Cleveland Orchestra
Esa-Pekka Salonen, conductor
Senja Rummukainen, cello (Cleveland Orchestra debut)
RAVEL Le Tombeau de Couperin
ESA-PEKKA SALONEN Cello Concerto (Cleveland Orchestra premiere)
SIBELIUS Symphony No. 5
Tuesday, November 5, 2024, at 7 p.m.
The Cleveland Orchestra
Barbara Hannigan, conductor (Severance Music Center Conducting Debut)
Aphrodite Patoulidou, soprano (Cleveland Orchestra Debut)
HAYDN Symphony No. 44, “Trauersinfonie”
VIVIER Lonely Child (Cleveland Orchestra Premiere)
LIGETI Lontano
R. STRAUSS Death and Transfiguration
Sunday, December 1, 2024, at 3 p.m.
The Cleveland Orchestra
David Robertson, conductor
Marc-André Hamelin, piano
COPLAND Suite from Appalachian Spring
GERSHWIN Rhapsody in Blue
ELLINGTON New World A-Comin'
COPLAND Suite from The Tender Land
ADELLA PREMIERE: A CHRISTMAS SPECIAL
Monday, December 23, 2024, at 7 p.m.
Sunday, January 19, 2025, at 7 p.m.
Free Event
The Cleveland Orchestra
The Martin Luther King Jr. Celebration Chorus
Daniel Reith, conductor
William Henry Caldwell, conductor
Tuesday, January 28, 2025, at 7 p.m.
The Cleveland Orchestra
Thomas Adès, conductor (Cleveland Orchestra Conducting Debut)
Pekka Kuusisto, violin
SIBELIUS The Tempest Prelude and Suite No.1
SIBELIUS Humoresques
ADÈS Märchentänze
ADÈS The Tempest Symphony
Tuesday, February 25, 2025, at 7 p.m.
The Cleveland Orchestra
Franz Welser-Möst, conductor
MOZART Symphony No. 29
TCHAIKOVSKY Symphony No. 2, “Ukrainian”
Saturday, March 15, 2025, at 8 p.m.
The Cleveland Orchestra
Franz Welser-Möst, conductor
Asmik Grigorian, soprano (Cleveland Orchestra debut)
HAYDN Symphony No. 52
R. STRAUSS Four Last Songs
JANÁČEK Suite from From the House of the Dead (arr. Jílek)
PUCCINI Final Scene from Suor Angelica (Cleveland Orchestra premiere)
Tuesday, April 1, 2025, at 7 p.m.
The Cleveland Orchestra
Franz Welser-Möst, conductor
Garrick Ohlsson, piano
MOZART Piano Concerto No. 27
Tuesday, April 29, 2025, at 7 p.m.
The Cleveland Orchestra
Franz Welser-Möst, conductor
BARTÓK String Quartet No. 3 (arr. Stanley Konopka for double string orchestra) (Cleveland Orchestra Premiere)
BARTÓK Suite from The Miraculous Mandarin
Saturday, May 24, 2025, at 8 p.m.
The Cleveland Orchestra
Franz Welser-Möst, conductor
Sarah Aristidou, soprano (Cleveland Orchestra debut)
Tony Sias, narrator
The Cleveland Orchestra Chorus
POULENC La voix humaine (Cleveland Orchestra premiere)
J.S. BACH Concerto from Komm, Jesu, komm (Cleveland Orchestra premiere)
USTVOLSKAYA Symphony No. 5, “Amen” (Cleveland Orchestra premiere)
J.S. BACH Aria from Komm, Jesu, komm (Cleveland Orchestra premiere)
R. STRAUSS Symphonic Fantasy on Die Frau ohne Schatten
Tuesday, June 17, 2025, at 7 p.m.
The Cleveland Orchestra
Franz Welser-Möst, conductor
Simon Keenlyside, baritone
MAHLER Selected Songs
MAHLER Symphony No. 7
Tuesday, July 15, 2025, at 7 p.m.
The Cleveland Orchestra
Franz Welser-Möst, conductor
KŘENEK Kleine Symphonie (Cleveland Orchestra Premiere)
MAHLER/ KŘENEK Adagio from Symphony No. 10
All digital programs and artists are subject to change.
The Cleveland Orchestra, under the leadership of Music Director Franz Welser-Möst since 2002, is one of the most sought-after performing ensembles in the world. Year after year, the ensemble exemplifies extraordinary artistic excellence, creative programming, and community engagement. The New York Times has called Cleveland “the best in America” for its virtuosity, elegance of sound, variety of color, and chamber-like musical cohesion.
Founded by Adella Prentiss Hughes, the Orchestra performed its inaugural concert in December 1918. By the middle of the century, decades of growth and sustained support made it one of the most admired globally. The past decade has seen an increasing number of young people attending concerts, bringing fresh attention to The Cleveland Orchestra's legendary sound and committed programming.
The 2024–25 season marks Welser-Möst's 23rd year as music director, a period in which The Cleveland Orchestra earned unprecedented acclaim around the world, including a series of residencies at the Musikverein in Vienna, the first of its kind by an American orchestra, and a number of acclaimed opera presentations.
