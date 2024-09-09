News on your favorite shows, specials & more!

The Cleveland Orchestra Announces Its 2024-25 Digital Season On Adella

The Cleveland Orchestra announces its 2024-25 digital season on Adella, featuring six Live from Severance concerts and nine digital premieres.

By: Sep. 09, 2024
The Cleveland Orchestra Announces Its 2024-25 Digital Season On Adella Image
Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article

Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.




Existing user? Just click login.

The Cleveland Orchestra has announced its 2024-25 digital season on Adella, its streaming platform and digital home.

LATEST NEWS

CHICAGO National Tour On Sale At The Stranahan Theater This Week
Composer-Violinist Curtis Stewart Headlines September CIM New Music Ensemble Program
CIM Opera Theater Slates 2024-25 Season Around Cleveland During Kulas Hall Renovation
Nominations Open For The 2024 BroadwayWorld Cleveland Awards

The new season will run from September 2024 through July 2025 and consists of six Live from Severance concerts streamed in real time from Mandel Concert Hall at Severance Music Center and nine digital premieres, featuring recent digital concerts and exclusive behind-the-scenes features and interviews with guest artists and TCO musicians. The full digital season calendar is listed below.

In addition to the livestreams and digital premieres, Adella hosts the Orchestra's digital concerts library, its latest audio recordings, behind-the-scenes footage and documentaries, and educational content and videos. Exclusive archival and historical audio recording releases are also planned this season.

The 2024-25 digital season kicks off on Tuesday, September 10 at 7pm with “In Our Hands,” a digital premiere of Mahler's Fourth Symphony, led by guest conductor Daniel Harding and featuring soprano Liv Redpath. In this production, Harding takes a stroll from Severance Music Center to the Cleveland Museum of Art to view Gustav Mahler's complete, handwritten score of the monumental Second Symphony, which the Orchestra received in 2022 from International Trustee Herbert G. Kloiber. Following that visit, Harding contemplates the distinct beauty of the composer's Fourth Symphony and his profound connection to the composer's work, as well as the privilege of holding, performing, and sharing such timeless masterpieces with the audience.

 

On Sunday, September 22 at 3pm, the Orchestra's opening weekend performance will be broadcast live on Adella, the first of six such livestreams from Mandel Concert Hall this season. The concert features Music Director Franz Welser-Möst and his longtime artistic collaborator Frank Peter Zimmermann in R. Schumann's Violin Concerto. The program also includes Prokofiev's First Symphony, “Classical,” as well as Tchaikovsky's Sixth Symphony, “Pathétique.”

 

About Adella, The Digital Home of The Cleveland Orchestra

Adella is The Cleveland Orchestra's digital streaming service and app. Launched in 2020, it is named after the Orchestra's pioneering founder, Adella Prentiss Hughes.

 

Adella is free to download and access and includes both free and premium content. For more information, visit www.adella.live or www.clevelandorchestra.com/adella

Premium content such as the Orchestra's livestreams and digital concert series is accessible through an Adella Premium subscription, which can be purchased here for $14.99/month or $119.99/year. Cleveland Orchestra subscribers can purchase an Adella subscription at the discounted rate of $80.00/year.

2024-25 Digital Season Calendar on Adella

All Adella Premieres consist of a recent digital concert and exclusive behind-the-scenes features and interviews with guest artists and TCO musicians.

All Live from Severance productions are streamed in real time from Mandel Concert Hall at Severance Music Center.

ADELLA PREMIERE: MAHLER'S FOURTH SYMPHONY

Tuesday, September 10, 2024, at 7 p.m.

The Cleveland Orchestra
Daniel Harding, conductor
Liv Redpath, soprano

MAHLER  Symphony No. 4

LIVE FROM SEVERANCE: TCHAIKOVSKY'S PATHÉTIQUE

Sunday, September 22, 2024, at 3 p.m.

The Cleveland Orchestra 
Franz Welser-Möst, conductor
Frank Peter Zimmermann, violin

PROKOFIEV  Symphony No. 1, “Classical” 
R. SCHUMANN  Violin Concerto 

TCHAIKOVSKY  Symphony No. 6, “Pathétique”

LIVE FROM SEVERANCE: SALONEN CONDUCTS SALONEN

Sunday, October 13, 2024, at 3 p.m. 

The Cleveland Orchestra 
Esa-Pekka Salonen, conductor
Senja Rummukainen, cello (Cleveland Orchestra debut)

RAVEL  Le Tombeau de Couperin
ESA-PEKKA SALONEN  Cello Concerto (Cleveland Orchestra premiere)
SIBELIUS  Symphony No. 5 

ADELLA PREMIERE: HANNIGAN CONDUCTS STRAUSS

Tuesday, November 5, 2024, at 7 p.m. 

The Cleveland Orchestra
Barbara Hannigan, conductor (Severance Music Center Conducting Debut)
Aphrodite Patoulidou, soprano (Cleveland Orchestra Debut)

HAYDN  Symphony No. 44, “Trauersinfonie”
VIVIER  Lonely Child (Cleveland Orchestra Premiere)
LIGETI  Lontano
R. STRAUSS  Death and Transfiguration

LIVE FROM SEVERANCE: RHAPSODY IN BLUE

Sunday, December 1, 2024, at 3 p.m.

The Cleveland Orchestra 

David Robertson, conductor
Marc-André Hamelin, piano


COPLAND  Suite from Appalachian Spring

GERSHWIN  Rhapsody in Blue

ELLINGTON  New World A-Comin'

COPLAND  Suite from The Tender Land

ADELLA PREMIERE: A CHRISTMAS SPECIAL

Monday, December 23, 2024, at 7 p.m. 


The Cleveland Orchestra

LIVE FROM SEVERANCE: MARTIN LUTHER KING JR CELEBRATION CONCERT

Sunday, January 19, 2025, at 7 p.m.
Free Event

The Cleveland Orchestra
The Martin Luther King Jr. Celebration Chorus

Daniel Reith, conductor
William Henry Caldwell, conductor

ADELLA PREMIERE: THE TEMPEST SYMPHONY

Tuesday, January 28, 2025, at 7 p.m. 

The Cleveland Orchestra
Thomas Adès, conductor (Cleveland Orchestra Conducting Debut)
Pekka Kuusisto, violin

SIBELIUS  The Tempest Prelude and Suite No.1
SIBELIUS  Humoresques
ADÈS  Märchentänze
ADÈS  The Tempest Symphony

ADELLA PREMIERE: TCHAIKOVSKY'S SECOND SYMPHONY

Tuesday, February 25, 2025, at 7 p.m.

The Cleveland Orchestra
Franz Welser-Möst, conductor

MOZART  Symphony No. 29
TCHAIKOVSKY  Symphony No. 2, “Ukrainian”

LIVE FROM SEVERANCE: HAYDN & STRAUSS

Saturday, March 15, 2025, at 8 p.m.

The Cleveland Orchestra 
Franz Welser-Möst, conductor
Asmik Grigorian, soprano (Cleveland Orchestra debut)

HAYDN  Symphony No. 52 
R. STRAUSS  Four Last Songs
JANÁČEK  Suite from From the House of the Dead (arr. Jílek) 
PUCCINI  Final Scene from Suor Angelica (Cleveland Orchestra premiere)

ADELLA PREMIERE: MOZART'S LAST PIANO CONCERTO

Tuesday, April 1, 2025, at 7 p.m. 

The Cleveland Orchestra
Franz Welser-Möst, conductor
Garrick Ohlsson, piano

MOZART  Piano Concerto No. 27

ADELLA PREMIERE: A DOUBLE DOSE OF BARTÓK

Tuesday, April 29, 2025, at 7 p.m. 

The Cleveland Orchestra
Franz Welser-Möst, conductor

BARTÓK  String Quartet No. 3 (arr. Stanley Konopka for double string orchestra) (Cleveland Orchestra Premiere)
BARTÓK  Suite from The Miraculous Mandarin

LIVE FROM SEVERANCE: VOX HUMANA

Saturday, May 24, 2025, at 8 p.m.

The Cleveland Orchestra 
Franz Welser-Möst, conductor
Sarah Aristidou, soprano (Cleveland Orchestra debut)

Tony Sias, narrator
The Cleveland Orchestra Chorus 

POULENC  La voix humaine (Cleveland Orchestra premiere)
J.S. BACH  Concerto from Komm, Jesu, komm (Cleveland Orchestra premiere)

USTVOLSKAYA  Symphony No. 5, “Amen” (Cleveland Orchestra premiere)
J.S. BACH  Aria from Komm, Jesu, komm (Cleveland Orchestra premiere)
R. STRAUSS  Symphonic Fantasy on Die Frau ohne Schatten

ADELLA PREMIERE: MAHLER'S SONG OF THE NIGHT (RECORDED AT THE KONZERTHAUS VIENNA)

Tuesday, June 17, 2025, at 7 p.m. 

The Cleveland Orchestra
Franz Welser-Möst, conductor
Simon Keenlyside, baritone

MAHLER  Selected Songs
MAHLER  Symphony No. 7

ADELLA PREMIERE: MAHLER AND KŘENEK

Tuesday, July 15, 2025, at 7 p.m. 

The Cleveland Orchestra
Franz Welser-Möst, conductor

KŘENEK  Kleine Symphonie (Cleveland Orchestra Premiere)
MAHLER/ KŘENEK  Adagio from Symphony No. 10


All digital programs and artists are subject to change.

About The Cleveland Orchestra  

The Cleveland Orchestra, under the leadership of Music Director Franz Welser-Möst since 2002, is one of the most sought-after performing ensembles in the world. Year after year, the ensemble exemplifies extraordinary artistic excellence, creative programming, and community engagement. The New York Times has called Cleveland “the best in America” for its virtuosity, elegance of sound, variety of color, and chamber-like musical cohesion. 

Founded by Adella Prentiss Hughes, the Orchestra performed its inaugural concert in December 1918. By the middle of the century, decades of growth and sustained support made it one of the most admired globally. The past decade has seen an increasing number of young people attending concerts, bringing fresh attention to The Cleveland Orchestra's legendary sound and committed programming. 

The 2024–25 season marks Welser-Möst's 23rd year as music director, a period in which The Cleveland Orchestra earned unprecedented acclaim around the world, including a series of residencies at the Musikverein in Vienna, the first of its kind by an American orchestra, and a number of acclaimed opera presentations. 



Comments

To post a comment, you must register and login.



Videos