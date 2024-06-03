The BorderLight Theatre Festival Reveals Lineup

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



The BorderLight Theatre Festival—taking place July 24-27, 2024 at Playhouse Square—has unveiled its full lineup with the announcement of its Fringe program at BorderLightCLE.org/2024festival/

During its four-day run, this year’s festival will shine a spotlight on 43 Fringe shows, five international shows, and host 8 workshops, all of which represent artists from seven states and five countries.

Tickets go on sale Thursday, June 6th at 10:00 am ET. Ticket prices range from $12-$35, with 13 shows free and open to the public. Once on sale, tickets can be purchased online and by telephone (Fringe Shows: 216.356.6485 | International and Comedy Shows: 216.241.6000). Tickets can also be purchased in person July 24-27th at the Playhouse Square Box Office located in the KeyBank State Theatre Lobby and at BorderLight’s Main Box Office, which will be located at The City Club of Cleveland.

Festival Guides will be available by July 1 at various coffee houses, restaurants, and businesses throughout downtown Cleveland and surrounding neighborhoods. Beginning June 17 the Festival Guide can be accessed online on the BorderLight Theatre Festival website.

Be sure to continue to check BorderLightCLE.org for festival updates between now and July 27th.

