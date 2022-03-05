TIEMPO MUERTO Comes to the LatinUs Blackbox Theater

Tiempo Muerto is a tragedy in three acts of the Puerto Rican farmer who was drowned by the social system that prevailed forty years ago, at the end of the 19th century and at the beginning of the 20th century. The play by Puerto Rican playwright Manuel Méndez Ballestar tells the story of misery and poverty during the sugarcane era in Puerto Rico, poor jíbaros with nothing to throw into the pot on the stove who focused more on economic needs that were more important than family morality.The family suffers from the policies and social system of the moment.

Directed by John Rivera Resto, "Tiempo Muerto" features Monica Torres as Juana, Kivin Bauzó as Ignacio, both Puerto Ricans. Angel Newhem-Valenzuela as Samuel, a Mexican actor currently residing in Akron, Ohio, and Jhon Villegas as Simon, a Colombian actor currently residing in Lakewood, Ohio. With guests Colombian actors, Alieth Vargas as Rosa, and Jhoan Martinez as Juanito.

LatinUs is proud to collaborate with Pablo Gomez, Ph. D., and Uruguayan musician, educator, and composer who will be doing original music scores for the play "Tiempo Muerto." The play is a theatrical presentation in Spanish (with super titles in English projected on the screen), directed by John Rivera Rest.

The show is set to take place on the following dates at The Pivot Center for Art, Dance, and Expression, LatinUs Blackbox Theater located at 2937 W. 25th Street, Cleveland, Ohio:

April 8, 9, 10, 15, 16, 17, 22, 23, 24, 29, 30, 2022

May 1, 2022

General Admission tickets are $25.00, Student tickets are $15.00, and Senior tickets are $15.00. Groups of 10 + are $20.00 per ticket. Tickets are non-refundable. COVID-19 vaccine or negative test required 72 hours prior to event. Tickets can be purchased here. There is limited free parking available at the Pivot Center.

"Tiempo Muerto" was written by the Puerto Rican writer Manuel Méndez Ballestar (Between 1930 - 1940). Méndez Ballestar was a writer, who also worked in journalism, broadcasting, television and teaching. He was born in 1909 in Aguadilla, Puerto Rico. Méndez Ballestar has written novels, books and this famous play that was considered his masterpiece. Méndez Ballestar also became interested in politics and became the senator of the city of San Juan. He died January 23, 2002 and upon retiring from politics he dedicated himself to becoming Puerto Rico's most important playwright and man of letters.

About LatinUs Theatre Company:

LatinUs Theater Company, the first independent Latin theater in Ohio, is located at the Pivot Center for Art, Dance and Expression in the Clark-Fulton neighborhood of Cleveland. LatinUs contributes to educating the Hispanic community by promoting and producing artistic and theatrical works in Spanish, honoring the cultural heritage and traditions of the Latin American population of Northeast Ohio. For more information about LatinUs Theater Company, visit https://www.latinustheater.com or email at info@latinustheater.com or call at 216-369-7158.