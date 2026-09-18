THE NEIGHBORHOOD SERIES: MIXED MEDIA PAINTING Opens at Beck Center

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Beck Center for the Arts will present The Neighborhood Series: Mixed Media Painting, featuring the work of Cleveland artist Richard Faust, on view September 18, 2026, through January 31, 2027, in the Berkey Courtyard Gallery.

The Neighborhood Series: Mixed Media Painting explores the meaning of home, community, and belonging through vibrant mixed media paintings. Faust’s work draws inspiration from the familiar landscapes of suburban life, including streets, yards, cul-de-sacs, and homes. Aerial views of neighborhoods appear as abstract geometric shapes, while cozy houses and the people who inhabit them reflect the everyday experiences that shape a sense of place.

For Faust, home is more than four walls and a roof. His work reflects the comfort found in slow mornings, shared laughter, simple routines, and the feeling of belonging. The collection grew from his own difficult journey toward finding a secure home and community, ultimately embracing the calm and joy found in everyday life.

“Richard Faust brings a sense of warmth, optimism, and playfulness to the familiar landscapes of everyday life. His vibrant paintings transform neighborhoods, homes, and quiet moments into something both visually exciting and deeply comforting. We’re excited to share this collection with our community and invite visitors to experience Richard’s unique perspective on what it means to truly feel at home. We’re especially thrilled to welcome Richard to Beck Center, a place that has played a meaningful role in his creative journey in Cleveland for many years,” shares Jamie Richey, Associate Director of Visual Arts.

After earning his BFA from the Columbus College of Art & Design, Richard Faust began his career as a Senior Illustrator at American Greetings. Outside of that work, Faust has cultivated a successful freelance illustration career, producing vibrant, engaging artwork for publishers, manufacturers, and retailers nationwide.

His original art continues to be a favorite of modern art collectors. His signature style of bold modern painting has evolved organically over time and blends folk art with a vintage-modern design aesthetic.

Faust lives in a suburb of Cleveland in a mid-century ranch he shares with his partner, Jeff, and their spirited dog, Chip. Most Saturdays, you’ll find him in his home studio—coffee in hand, music playing—painting, making collages, and even quilting.

A reception for The Neighborhood Series: Mixed Media Painting will be held Friday, December 4, in the Berkey Courtyard Gallery.

The exhibition is free and open to the public for all ages.

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