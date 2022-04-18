THE LEGEND OF GEORGIA MCBRIDE Announced At Beck Center

Beck Center for the Arts has announced the regional premiere of The Legend of Georgia McBride, written by Matthew López, the first Latine writer to win the Tony Award for Best Play.

Matthew Lopez's work has been seen off-Broadway with The Whipping Man (Manhattan Theatre Club), and previous productions of The Legend of Georgia McBride (MCC Theatre), which received the Obie, Lucille Lortel, Drama Desk, and Outer Critics Circle Awards.

Director Eric Schmiedl, local award-winning director, playwright, actor, and musician says, "I first met Matthew Lopez's The Legend of Georgia McBride at the Denver Center Theatre Company when it was workshopped. I attended the premiere and was really touched by the compelling characters from the young Elvis impersonator, Casey, to his wife, Jo, and of course the unforgettable Miss Tracy Mills. And, the drag performances included in the production were absolutely charming. Audiences in Denver went crazy. Leaping to their feet and cheering. I saw firsthand that the play can serve both as a celebration of identity and inclusion as it champions this wonderfully theatrical dramatic form of performance we call Drag. I immediately thought of Beck Center as the perfect producer for this play and approached Scott Spence. And we are so fortunate to have Cleveland drag celebrity, Veranda L'Ni, on our team as Director of Drag. Named one of Cleveland's Most Interesting People by Cleveland Magazine, Veranda is sharing her passion, insight, and positivity with the entire cast and company of the production.

Beck Center's The Legend of Georgia McBride cast includes actors Jason Eno* (Miss Tracy Mills), Matt Gittins* (Casey/Georgia), Bryce Evan Lewis (Jo), Zak Tahsin (Jason/Miss Anorexia Nervosa), and Brian Pedaci (Eddie). * Denotes Member of Actor's Equity Association. Set and lighting design is by Trad A. Burns, costume design is Suwatana Rockland, sound design by Angie Hayes, Stage Manager is Joy DeMarco, Assistant Stage Manager is Alexandra Snoddy and the fabulous Director of Drag--giving insight, advice, and charm, is Veranda L'Ni.

This limited engagement of The Legend of Georgia McBride runs May 27 to June 26, 2022 in the intimate Studio Theater as part of the 2021-2022 Professional Theater Season. Buy early and save with promotional code DRAG (please use all caps) to receive $5 off each adult/senior ticket when purchased by May 20, 2022. Curtain times are 7:30 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays, and 2:30 p.m. Sundays. Tickets range from $10 Smart Seats to $34 each, plus a $3 per ticket service fee. Group and student discounts are available at 216-521-2540 x10. Tickets are on sale now. Preview performance is Thursday, May 26, 7:30 pm, with tickets just $10, before press opening night on Friday, May 27, 2022.

Beck Center's production of The Legend of Georgia McBride will include a special post-show reception immediately after the matinee on Sunday, June 5, 2022 hosted with Plexus, The LGBT + Allied Chamber of Commerce for Greater Cleveland. With Special Guest Senator Nickie Antonio

A post-show talk back discussion, free to the public, with no RSVP needed, will take place directly after the Friday, June 10 performance, inside the Studio Theater. In a nod to Pride in the CLE, and Beck Center Diversity Week, this performance, and the talk back, are sponsored by LGTB Community Center of Greater Cleveland, in collaboration with Dr. Lady J, (of "Unticking the Past" podcast fame) from the West 117 Foundation in a discussion about the history of drag in Cleveland, Ohio.

For more information on Beck Center's First Annual Diversity Week Celebration please visit beckcenter.org for the robust offering of free and paid events and performances of programming great for all members of our community, highlighting the talents and skills of many while opening the door to ongoing and impactful discussions and the creation of art.

