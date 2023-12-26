Vote Now 2023 BroadwayWorld Cleveland Awards

THE LANGUAGE ARCHIVE By Julia Cho Announced At Clague Playhouse

Don't miss this whimsical and life-affirming play from January 26 to February 11, 2024.

By: Dec. 26, 2023

POPULAR

The Cleveland Orchestra Reveals Two New Musician Appointments Photo 1 The Cleveland Orchestra Reveals Two New Musician Appointments
Review: JOSEPH AND THE AMAZING TECHNICOLOR DREAMCOAT at Beck Center Photo 2 Review: JOSEPH AND THE AMAZING TECHNICOLOR DREAMCOAT at Beck Center
HAUNTED HINTS ESCAPE ROOM Announces 2024 Tour With First-Ever Stop In New Orleans Photo 3 HAUNTED HINTS ESCAPE ROOM Announces 2024 Tour With First-Ever Stop In New Orleans
CIM's Trumpet Department Welcomes Influx Of Top Talent For Spring 2024 Photo 4 CIM's Trumpet Department Welcomes Influx Of Top Talent For Spring 2024

THE LANGUAGE ARCHIVE By Julia Cho Announced At Clague Playhouse

Clague Playhouse presents The Language Archive, by Julia Cho, from Friday, January 26 through Sunday, February 11, 2024 on Thursday, Friday and Saturday at 8PM and Sunday at 2PM.

A quirky, comic drama about communication—its potential and its limits —this romantic parable for our times features a linguist at a loss for words, especially the vocabulary of the heart. Balanced delightfully between affection and adversity, it is the whimsical, life-affirming chronicle of a brilliant scientist who fights to preserve the dying languages of far-flung cultures, only to neglect the promise and passion of his own.

The cast, directed by Craig Joseph, features Nicole Coury as Emma, Anne McEvoy as Alta, Maggie Rhodes as Mary, Doug Sutherland as George and Richard Worswick as Resten.

Admission is $21 for adults, $20 for seniors (60+), and $13 for students (any age with a valid ID) and may be purchased by calling the Box Office at 440-331-0403 Wednesday through Saturday from 1-6PM or by visiting bit.ly/ClaguePlayhouseTickets. Clague Playhouse is located at 1371 Clague Road in Westlake.

Limited free student tickets (high school and college) are available by calling the Box Office at 440-331-0403 to reserve for any Clague Playhouse Thursday performance, and showing a student ID at the time of ticket pickup.


BroadwayWorld Awards Voting

RELATED STORIES - Cleveland

1
Last Chance to Vote for the BWW Cleveland Awards; Voting Ends 12/31 Photo
Last Chance to Vote for the BWW Cleveland Awards; Voting Ends 12/31

It's the final week left to vote for the 2023 BroadwayWorld Cleveland Awards! Voting ends on 12/31 at midnight. Don't miss out on making sure that your favorite theatres, stars, and shows get the recognition they deserve!

2
Cleveland Public Theatre and Y-Haven Celebrate 25 Years Of Y-haven Theatre Project with Ne Photo
Cleveland Public Theatre and Y-Haven Celebrate 25 Years Of Y-haven Theatre Project with New Show!

Cleveland Public Theatre's Y-Haven Theatre Project celebrates 25 years of bringing true stories of recovery to the stage, providing a safe space for individuals on a path of self-reflection and redemption through art.

3
Steven Banks Joins CIM Faculty and Launches CIMs First Conservatory Saxophone Studio Photo
Steven Banks Joins CIM Faculty and Launches CIM's First Conservatory Saxophone Studio

On Wednesday, CIM announced that saxophonist and composer Steven Banks has accepted a full faculty appointment and is now welcoming applications for the school's first graduate-level Conservatory saxophone studio in fall 2024. 

4
The Cleveland Orchestra Reveals Two New Musician Appointments Photo
The Cleveland Orchestra Reveals Two New Musician Appointments

The Cleveland Orchestra and Music Director Franz Welser-Möst announced the appointment of two new orchestra members. Assistant Principal Second Violin Jason Yu and Bass Trombone Luke Sieve will start on January 8, 2024. Yu will hold the James and Donna Reid Chair. 

More Hot Stories For You

Cleveland Public Theatre and Y-Haven Celebrate 25 Years Of Y-haven Theatre Project with New Show!Cleveland Public Theatre and Y-Haven Celebrate 25 Years Of Y-haven Theatre Project with New Show!
Steven Banks Joins CIM Faculty and Launches CIM's First Conservatory Saxophone StudioSteven Banks Joins CIM Faculty and Launches CIM's First Conservatory Saxophone Studio
The Cleveland Orchestra Reveals Two New Musician AppointmentsThe Cleveland Orchestra Reveals Two New Musician Appointments
Playhouse Square to Present Comedy, Concerts and More in JanuaryPlayhouse Square to Present Comedy, Concerts and More in January

Videos

Watch the MJ THE MUSICAL Cast Perform on TODAY Video
Watch the MJ THE MUSICAL Cast Perform on TODAY
Watch ALADDIN Perform 'Friend Like Me' on Disney's Christmas Parade Video
Watch ALADDIN Perform 'Friend Like Me' on Disney's Christmas Parade
Watch a Kennedy Center Honors Preview With Lin-Manuel Miranda & More Video
Watch a Kennedy Center Honors Preview With Lin-Manuel Miranda & More
View all Videos

Cleveland SHOWS
West Side Story in Cleveland West Side Story
Renaissance Theatre (3/02-3/10)
The Miraculous Mandarin in Cleveland The Miraculous Mandarin
Severance Music Center (1/11-1/13)
City Noir in Cleveland City Noir
Severance Music Center (4/04-4/06)
Ride the Cyclone in Cleveland Ride the Cyclone
Beck Center For the Arts (2/09-2/25)
Modern Classicist: Welser-Möst Conducts Prokofiev 5 and 2 in Cleveland Modern Classicist: Welser-Möst Conducts Prokofiev 5 and 2
Severance Music Center (1/17-1/18)
Elgar’s Cello Concerto in Cleveland Elgar’s Cello Concerto
Severance Music Center (4/11-4/13)
Beautiful, the Carole King Musical in Cleveland Beautiful, the Carole King Musical
Beck Center For the Arts (7/12-8/11)
BKLYN the Musical in Cleveland BKLYN the Musical
Near West Theatre (2/02-2/17)
Yefim Bronfman in Recital: Chopin & Schubert in Cleveland Yefim Bronfman in Recital: Chopin & Schubert
Severance Music Center (3/10-3/10)
LITTLE WOMEN in Cleveland LITTLE WOMEN
Dobama Theatre (12/01-12/31)
VIEW ALL SHOWS  ADD A SHOW  

Recommended For You