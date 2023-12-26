THE LANGUAGE ARCHIVE By Julia Cho Announced At Clague Playhouse

Clague Playhouse presents The Language Archive, by Julia Cho, from Friday, January 26 through Sunday, February 11, 2024 on Thursday, Friday and Saturday at 8PM and Sunday at 2PM.

A quirky, comic drama about communication—its potential and its limits —this romantic parable for our times features a linguist at a loss for words, especially the vocabulary of the heart. Balanced delightfully between affection and adversity, it is the whimsical, life-affirming chronicle of a brilliant scientist who fights to preserve the dying languages of far-flung cultures, only to neglect the promise and passion of his own.

The cast, directed by Craig Joseph, features Nicole Coury as Emma, Anne McEvoy as Alta, Maggie Rhodes as Mary, Doug Sutherland as George and Richard Worswick as Resten.

Admission is $21 for adults, $20 for seniors (60+), and $13 for students (any age with a valid ID) and may be purchased by calling the Box Office at 440-331-0403 Wednesday through Saturday from 1-6PM or by visiting bit.ly/ClaguePlayhouseTickets. Clague Playhouse is located at 1371 Clague Road in Westlake.

Limited free student tickets (high school and college) are available by calling the Box Office at 440-331-0403 to reserve for any Clague Playhouse Thursday performance, and showing a student ID at the time of ticket pickup.