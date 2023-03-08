Summer Youth Theatre Conservatory Returns For Summer 2023

Circuit Playhouse, Inc. will offer three summer sessions for students ages 5 - 17 years old at Summer Youth Theatre Conservatory 2023. Students will work with professional theatre artists to master and perfect their talents. Classes will range from theatre basics such as acting, singing, and movement to advanced audition techniques. Students will build self-confidence by performing in the classroom and onstage during Summer Youth Theatre Conservatory.

The Tots@POTS session is open for students ages 5 - 6 years old and will run one week (June 12th - 16th). SYC Junior Conservatory is open for students ages 7 - 11 years old and runs for two weeks (June 19th - 30th). After-care is provided for Junior Conservatory for an extra fee. SYC Senior Conservatory is open for students ages 12-17 years old and will also run for two weeks (July 10th - 21st).

Students who register before May 1st will receive an Early Bird Discount. SYC will also offer a sibling discount.

A full class schedule for the SYC 2023 sessions with prices can be found below:

Tots@POTS: June 12th - 16th, 2023

5 to 6 years old || $175 for one session

Session 1: 9:00AM - 12:00PM

Session 2: 1:00PM - 4:00PM

Junior Conservatory: June 19th - 30th, 2023

7 to 11 years old || $325 for one session

9:00AM - 3:00PM Monday - Friday

After Care: 3:00PM - 5:30PM Monday - Friday

*After Care costs an additional $75

Senior Conservatory: July 10th - 21st, 2023

12 to 17 years old || $650 for one session

9:00AM - 5:00PM Monday - Friday

Summer Youth Theatre Conservatory: www.playhouseonthesquare.org/summer-youth-conseravtory/

For more information about Summer Youth Theatre Conservatory, contact our Director of Theatre Education Ty Lenderman at ty@playhouseonthesquare.org or call (901) 937-6475.