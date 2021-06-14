Stewart Copeland's POLICE DERANGED FOR ORCHESTRA Will Be Performed at Blossom Music Center in September

The Cleveland Orchestra has announced the addition of a special event at the conclusion of the 2021 Blossom Music Festival: Stewart Copeland's Police Deranged for Orchestra. The concert will take place on September 11, 2021 at 7:30 p.m. at Blossom Music Center.

Stewart Copeland's Police Deranged for Orchestra is a high-energy orchestral celebration of legendary rock star and composer Stewart Copeland and his career as the founder of one rock's most beloved bands, The Police. With more than 60 million records sold worldwide, six GRAMMY awards, and induction to the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame, The Police - founded when Copeland recruited Andy Summers and Sting in 1977 - have been a defining force in rock music for over forty years.

Stewart Copeland's Police Deranged for Orchestra is bursting with The Police's biggest hits, including "Roxanne," "Don't Stand So Close To Me," and "Message in a Bottle." With Copeland on drums, three singers, guitarist, and The Cleveland Orchestra, these unique compositions - arranged (or "deranged") by Copeland - give new life to classic songs and select hits from the career of one of the generation's greatest and most influential artists.

"Cleveland has been good to me, so I'm coming back!" said Copeland. "I'm looking forward to performing with the mighty Cleveland Orchestra at Blossom Music Center, a beautiful outdoor venue and magnificent place for a concert. We're going to have singers and rock musicians as part of the show, but the main event is The Cleveland Orchestra, that venue, and all the hits by my old band, The Police."

This special event is not included in subscriptions for the 2021 Blossom Music Festival. More details about the festival can be found at clevelandorchestra.com/blossom.



Tickets to this special event will be available during a pre-sale period to current Cleveland Orchestra subscribers and donors, as well as members of the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame and WNCX, starting on June 14. Tickets will be available to the general public on Thursday, June 17 at 10:00 a.m. Guests can purchase tickets through the Severance Hall Ticket Office or online at clevelandorchestra.com. Pavilion tickets start at $46 and lawn tickets are $39. For more information about purchasing tickets, call Cleveland Orchestra Ticket Services at 216-231-1111 or 800-686-1141, email boxoffice@clevelandorchestra.com, or visit clevelandorchestra.com.

This special one-night-only event is not included as part of subscriptions, Lawn Ticket Book packages, or the Under 18s Free program for the 2021 Blossom Music Festival Season. Lawn Ticket Book Holders may use the cash value of a lawn voucher toward the purchase of a ticket for this concert.

Paid parking in paved lots is available by advance purchase: $40 for premium parking in Lot A and $20 for Lots C/D/E. There will be a $5 surcharge for any parking sold on the day of the concert. Parking in grass lots is free. Trams will operate to transport guests to the Blossom Music Center gate, but will not operate within the venue.

After purchasing tickets, guests can open the new Ticket Wallet app to gain instant, secure, and paperless access to their reserved concert tickets. For more information, visit clevelandorchestra.com/ticketwallet.