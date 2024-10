SOME LIKE IT HOT, MEAN GIRLS And More Come To Playhouse Square In November

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Playhouse Square will welcome unique shows to its stages this May, spanning comedy, dance, music, and theatrical performances and more.

Visit playhousesquare.org for the most updated schedule, as events are always being added.

Broadway:

October 29- November 3, 2024 | Times Vary, Check Link for Details | KeyBank State Theatre

MEAN GIRLS

November 5- 24, 2024 | Times Vary, Check Link for Details | Connor Palace

SOME LIKE IT HOT

KeyBank Broadway Series

November 5- 24, 2024 | Times Vary, Check Link for Details | Upper Allen

Broadway Buzz: Pre-Show Talk: Some Like It Hot

KeyBank Broadway Series

November 12- 13, 2024 | 7:30 p.m. | E.J. Thomas Performing Arts Hall

Dear Evan Hansen

Broadway in Akron

Comedy:

November 3 at 7:30 p.m.| Connor Palace

Jo Koy: Just Being Koy Tour

November 8 at 7:00 p.m.| KeyBank State Theatre

Jeff Dunham Artificial Intelligence

November 15 & 16 at 8:00 p.m.| KeyBank State Theatre

Kevin Hart: Acting My Age

November 15 at 8:00 p.m.| Hanna Theatre

David Nihill: Shelf Help

November 16 at 8:00 p.m.| Hanna Theatre

The Uncle Louie Variety Show

November 22 at 8:00 p.m.| KeyBank State Theatre

An Evening with Jon Stewart

Theatrical:

November 16-17, 2024| Saturday at 7:00 p.m. and Sunday at 3:00 p.m.| Westfield Studio Theatre

Chabrier’s L’étoile

November 17 at 2:00 p.m. and 6:00 p.m.| Hanna Theatre

Churchill starring David Payne

Family:

November 1 at 6:00 p.m.| Connor Palace

Disney Jr. Live On Tour: Let’s Play

November 13 at 7:30 p.m.| KeyBank State Theatre

Rick Steves: Why We Travel

School:

October 28- November 15 | Streaming Event

Social Justice Shorts: Streaming Performances for Schools

November 25- December 18 | Steaming Event

The Girl Who Forgot To Sing Badly

Resident Companies:

November 6- 16, 2024 | Wednesday- Friday at 7:30 p.m. and Saturday at 2:00 pm and 7:30 p.m. | The Helen

The Cherry Orchard

Cleveland Play House and Case Western Reserve University

November 23- December 23, 2024 | Times Vary, Check Link for Details | Mimi Ohio Theatre

A Christmas Carol

Great Lakes Theater

November 30- December 22, 2024 | Times Vary, Check Link for Details | Allen Theatre

A Christmas Story

Cleveland Play House

November 30- December 15, 2024 | Times Vary, Check Link for Details | Hanna Theatre

Black Nativity

Karamu House

Comments