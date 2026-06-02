Review: FREAK THE MIGHTY at Cleveland Play House

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A new superhero duo is emerging at The Cleveland Play House this month. Filled with bravery, this pair will not only protect your heart, but steal it as well. Freak The Mighty is a new musical premiering at The Cleveland Play House this month. Filled with memorable characters and unforgettable moments, this new work is sure to delight audience members of any age.

Netza Jimenez, Cornelius Kittrell, & the cast of Freak The Mighty

Freak The Mighty is a musical adaptation of the young adult novel by Rodman Philbrick. The story follows two young boys, Maxwell Kane and Kevin “Freak” Avery, who form an unlikely friendship and embark on extraordinary adventures together.

The book and lyrics are written by Anthony Drewe. The book is a triumph, mainly because it successfully captures the relationship between the boys. The dialogue, from heated fights to endearing moments, effectively charts their journey. Mr. Drewe always seems to bring out the heart of every character he writes, and this show is no exception.

Ryan Fielding Garrett (a Baldwin Wallace University alum) has written a score that beautifully complements the lyrics. Big production numbers, such as the title song “Freak The Mighty,” capture the excitement of the piece. Smaller numbers, including “A Second Chance” and “People You Have Met,” feature beautiful melodies that provide an intimate look into the characters. I can see songs such as “Before You” becoming staples of theater repertoires for performers young and old. Director Michael Barakiva keeps the show moving at a steady pace while ensuring that the emotional character connections remain at the forefront. The staging is consistently crisp and clever.

Cornelius Kittrell & the cast of Freak The Mighty

Netza Jimenez plays Maxwell Kane with tenderness and just the right amount of angst. We meet this gentle giant in the opening number, “A Day in the Life of Maxwell Kane,” where he eloquently describes his feelings. As he sings, we watch the world dismiss him. It makes you root for him to find a meaningful connection. He finds that connection in Kevin Avery, also known as Freak, played by Cornelius Kittrell. Mr. Kittrell gives a smart and polished performance. He is a know-it-all you simply cannot help falling in love with.

Netza Jimenez & Cornelius Kittrell in Freak The Mighty

What is most impressive, however, is the work the two actors do together. The chemistry between them is undeniable. For two hours, the friendship they build on stage feels completely genuine. A highlight of the show is “King Arthur’s Round Table.” Creativity abounds as Kevin reads to Max. The characters spring to life. The boys are enthralled. Theatrical magic engulfs the stage. The two actors carry the show exceptionally well, or perhaps I should say wheel it. I never knew the imagery of one friend pushing another in a wagon could be so powerful.

The Cleveland Play House has done audiences a tremendous service by not only producing great theatre, but nurturing it. Freak The Mighty is a touching adaptation. The dialogue resonates, and the music is memorable. I truly believe the adventures of this dynamic duo are far from over.

At its core, this is a story that reminds us how important friendship and kindness can be. You can persevere. Even if you were in special needs classes when you were younger, or only grew to be five feet tall, you might even review for BroadwayWorld someday. You are more than a label. Stay strong, my freaks. Go see this show.

The Cast of Freak The Mighty

Freak The Mighty

Book & Lyrics by Anthony Drewe

Music by Ryan Fielding Garrett

Based on the Novel by Rodman Philbrick

Directed by Michael Barakiva

Choreography by Patrick McCollum

A Co-Production with Seattle Rep

May 22–June 21, 2026

Allen Theatre

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