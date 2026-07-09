STARS IN THE CLASSICS Summer Garden Concerts to Return to Orange Village

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Beautiful music in a colorful garden provides the perfect combination for a lovely summer evening. Join M.U.S.i.C. Stars in the Classics as it presents two outdoor chamber music concerts at a private home in Orange Village – Thursday, July 23 at 6 p.m. and Saturday, July 25 at 6 p.m. in a secluded backyard garden brimming with lush color.

Each concert offers a revue of top artists, many who are award-winning virtuosos from the U.S. and abroad, performing a varied repertoire.

Fresh off their successful performance of “Tales of Euclid Beach Park” at the Cleveland History Center in June, M.U.S.i.C's July concert programs include selections from classical to jazz – with instrumental and vocal works by Hugo Wolf, Claude Debussy, Maurice Ravel, George Gershwin, Enrique Granados, Astor Piazzolla, and more.

“The musicians love playing in the intimate outdoor setting under the trees,” says Jodi Kanter, artistic director of M.U.S.i.C., “and audiences enjoy spirited performances of some of the world's greatest music.”

The garden programs consistently earn rave reviews from audiences. “Our programs are popular with everyone,” says Kanter, “from sophisticated chamber music aficionados to everyday music lovers.”

After last summer's concerts, one attendee wrote, “Another garden triumph! … your approach of having such a varied program continues to offer joyful surprises.” Wrote another, “The performing was brilliant in its variety and substance. Your garden was beautiful, the food was delicious, and of course, the performers were dazzling.”

Guests are invited to bring wine to be paired with the catered boxed food served. Tickets for the July garden concerts can be ordered through the M.U.S.i.C. website at starsintheclassics.org or by calling Kanter at 216-702-7047.

ABOUT M.U.S.i.C. STARS IN THE CLASSICS

For nearly 20 years, M.U.S.i.C. Stars in the Classics has provided intimate performance opportunities for emerging, world-class musicians in Northeast Ohio and beyond. M.U.S.i.C. arranges venues, produces concerts, offers paid opportunities for rising talent, and fosters a love of classical music among diverse audiences. Through its work, M.U.S.i.C. helps launch new musical careers and expands the audience for chamber music.

Photo Caption: Zoe St#er, flute and Steven Brija, double bass are shown here playing at one of last summer's sold-out garden concerts in Orange Village, presented by M.U.S.i.C. Stars in the Classics.

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