Review: SIDE SHOW IN CONCERT at Porthouse Theatre

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It would not surprise me to find out that few, if any one who is reading this, knows much about the musical SIDE SHOW, let alone has seen it on stage.

I hold, what may be a record of having viewed it several times. To make it even more “oohing, both shows had local connections.

On Broadway, I viewed a production staring Kent State grad and Tony winner Alice Ripley.

Another exposure as Cleveland Heights’s Cain Park outstanding production directed by Victoria Bussert the present Director of Oberlin College’s Musical Theater program, which featured Gregg Violand, who will be featured, later this season, in Porthouse’s BRIGADOON.

SIDE SHOW is a musical by Bill Russell (book and lyrics) and Henry Krieger (music).

Why haven’t many seen it or know of it?

The story line, though generally interesting, doesn’t have the comedy and drama texturing of such other show-business centered shows as GYPSY or FOLLIES, nor the melodic and memorable lyrics of such classics as CAROUSEL, OKLAHOMA or BRIGADOON.

The pop-rock score features "Who Will Love Me As I Am?" and "I Will Never Leave You." Though they fit well into the script, the audience doesn’t go out humming even those songs. No obsessive brain-freeze which grabs and holds. No “Almost Like Being in Love” here, which is included in the theater’s next production.

“The story follows the co-joined Daisy and Violet, who begin as the star attraction in a carnival sideshow run by an abusive ringmaster. Despite being physically connected, the twins have very different personalities and dreams: Daisy longs for the spotlight and celebrity life, while Violet simply wants a quiet home and a traditional husband. Their lives change dramatically when a talent scout discovers the duo, helping them escape the sideshow and climb to the top of the Orpheum vaudeville circuit.”

The show originally premiered on Broadway in 1997, earning three Tony Award nominations.

Despite receiving some positive reviews, the show closed after only 91 performances.

A Broadway revival opened in November 2014, and closed after 56 performances.

Terri Kent, the director of the Porthouse show, wisely decided that the music was the soul of the show and the dialogue didn’t demand sets and movement. She staged the work as a concert! Excellent choice!

Fortunately, the mainly Kent State musical theatre student cast has the vocal ability and acting chops to pull off the unusual approach. Bravo.

Raquel Teare (conductor/Pianist) and Scott Thomas (drums) provided fine accompaniment, though a bigger musical presence would have helped round out the thin sound.

Chloe Lee Hall (Violet) and Lucia-Lazzara-Goodrich (Daisy) have excellent singing abilities and effectively performed as the conjoined twins. The rest of the cast, mostly composed of KSU students, clothed in tuxedos and formal black gowns, provided fine vocal blends and individual solos, duets and choral singing.

Strong performances by Jack Campbell, Thomas Anstine, Ron Hubbard II and Lexi Black helped develop the smoothly developed production.

Highlight musical selections were. “Before Devil You Know,” “Feeling You’ve Got to Hide,” Say Goodbye to the Sideshow,” “Stuck With You,” and “I Wil Never Leave You.”

Capsule judgement: SIDE SHOW IN CONCERT, which is nicely staged and performed, continues through July 18th at Porthouse Theatre on the grounds of Blossom Center. This is one of the few opportunities to see this seldomly produced script.

For tickets call 330-672-3884 or go online to www.porthousetheatre.com.



NEXT UP AT PORTHOUSE: BRIGADOON, JULY 24-AUGUST 9, 2026

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