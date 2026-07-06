Interview: Joseph Ball & Ekaterina “Katya” Helpman of That’s Joe Biz Productions Talk WHICH WAY TO THE STAGE

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JoeBiz Productions' presentation of Ana Nogueira's Which Way to the Stage opens this Friday at the Maumee Indoor Theatre for a two-weekend engagement.The production creative team is led by BreannaMae Blanton, Joseph Ball, and Anita Crane.The cast features Meg Rae Lam as Judy, Joseph Ball as Jeff, Maxwell Lam as Mark, and Ekaterina "Katya" Helpman, who takes on multiple roles, including the Actress, Bachelorette, and Casting Director.



Set in 2015, Which Way to the Stage follows struggling actors Jeff and Judy as they wait outside the stage door of the Broadway musical If/Then, hoping to meet their idol, Idina Menzel.Nogueira's comedy explores friendship, ambition, identity, and the triumphs and pitfalls of chasing artistic dreams.

For Helpman, portraying multiple characters has been one of the production's most rewarding challenges."What's fun about playing all these characters is getting in touch with each of their different personalities," Hellman said."I'm still me, but figuring out how to become each person and make them unique has been a really exciting challenge."



Producing the show has required every member of the company to wear multiple hats.Ball says the collaborative spirit has been essential to bringing the production to life."I knew I would have to wear many hats," Ball said."Everyone involved is wearing many hats.Meg Lam is not only an actor but also our props master and scenic designer.BreannaMae Blanton is directing, sound designing, and serving as our intimacy coach.I've designed the set and costumes, with Max assisting in several other areas.It's truly been theater by the bootstraps—art for art's sake—just trying to build a show in a barn and do our best."

Ball has been developing That's Joe Biz Productions for several years and is thrilled to finally launch the company's inaugural production."We've been working toward this for several years," he said."I wanted to start doing this because I missed being involved in so many aspects of theater.I wanted to stretch creative muscles that I hadn't been able to use in a while, and I thought this would be a fun way to do that."

As the company's first production, Which Way to the Stage reflects Ball's vision of bringing newer works to Toledo audiences."I'd love to see more plays produced that were written within the last 10 to 15 years. I want to produce plays that tackle contemporary issues and appeal to a fresh audience," Ball said."Whether it's trying to find the right person, dealing with misogyny, exploring sexuality, or other issues younger generations face, I want to produce shows that are entertaining but also have something meaningful to say.Theater should spark conversation."

As opening night approaches, the cast and creative team are eager to welcome audiences."Please come see us!" Ball said."You're going to have a great time.It's a fun night out at the theater and it's made for theater lovers.If you've ever debated who the best Mama Rose is, argued over which Idina Menzel role is her most iconic, or discussed which show deserved the Tony Award, this show is for you.And if you love comedy or enjoy a little political humor, you'll have a wonderful time."

Whether you're an Idina Menzel superfan or simply looking for a sharp, funny evening of live theater, Which Way to the Stage promises plenty of laughs along with an affectionate look at the passion that drives theater artists and fans alike.



Which Way to the Stage by Ana Nogueira

Presented by That's Joe Biz Productions

Venue: Maumee Indoor Theatre

601 Conant Street

Maumee, OH 43537

Ticket Prices:

Preferred Seating: $27

General Admission: $22

Tickets are available through the Maumee Indoor Theatre online or at the box office.Performance Dates:

July 10 & 11 – 8:00 p.m.July 12 – 2:30 p.m.

July 17 & 18 – 8:00 p.m.July 19 – 2:30 p.m.

Content Advisory: Which Way to the Stage contains strong language and mature themes.