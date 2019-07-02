Red Barn Youth Theater Presents Two One-Act Plays July 26-28

Clague Playhouse's Red Barn Youth Theater presents Two One-Act plays, Pajama Party and A Guide to the Teenage Zone, on July 26-28, 2019.

In the Pajama Party, it starts off as the usual slumber party, complete with a scary ghost story and a parade of pajama costumes. Then a police car starts prowling the neighborhood in search of the Blue Light Burglar. And then comes the mystery girl! Pajama Party is directed by Richie Lynch.

A Guide to the Teenage Zone is a light-hearted look at young teenagers who are still part child, yet emerging adults. A guide leads us into the everyday world of teenagers in eight rich scenes, we see sophisticated, yet simple interactive relationships working together. Sometimes teens that seem a bit uninterested in their current life circumstance emerge as late bloomers. Regardless, teens come up with brilliant ideas and questions about life as they grow into adulthood. This play highlights some of this transition. A Guide to the Teenage Zone is directed by Dr. Greg Dziama.

The plays feature 20 area youth and perfromances are on Friday, July 26 and Saturday, July 27 at 7:00 p.m. and Sunday, July 28 at 2:00 p.m. Reserved seat tickets are $10 and may be purchased by calling the Box Office at 440-331-0403 Wednesday through Saturday from 1-6 p.m. or visiting www.clagueplayhouse.org. Clague Playhouse is located at 1371 Clague Road in Westlake.





