Playhouse Square to Present Comedy, Concerts and More in January

Playhouse Square will welcome unique shows to its stages this January, spanning comedy, dance, music and theatrical performances and more.

Broadway:

January 9 - 28, Times Vary, Check Link for Details | Connor Palace

Mrs. Doubtfire

KeyBank Broadway Series



January 9 – 28, Times Vary, Check Link for Details | Upper Allen

Broadway Buzz Pre-Show Talk: Mrs. Doubtfire



January 30 – February 4, Times Vary, Check Link for Details | Connor Palace

Mamma Mia!

Huntington Featured Performance





Comedy:

January 13 at 7:00 p.m. | Hanna Theatre

The Killer B’s



January 19 and 20, Friday and Saturday at 7:30 p.m., Saturday at 2:00 p.m.

Men Are From Mars Women Are From Venus LIVE!



January 21 at 7:30 p.m. | Mimi Ohio Theatre

Nimesh Patel





Concerts:

January 7 at 7:00 p.m. | KeyBank State Theatre

Elvis Tribute Artist Spectacular



Dance:

January 27 – 28, Saturday and Sunday at 2:00 p.m., Saturday at 7:00 p.m. | KeyBank State Theatre

Shen Yun

Family:

January 27 – 28, Saturday at 11:00 a.m., Saturday and Sunday at 2:00 p.m. | Mimi Ohio Theatre

The Rainbow Fish



January 28 at 11:30 a.m. | Mimi Ohio Theatre

The Rainbow Fish: Sensory-Friendly Performance





Theatrical:

January 5 – April 27, Times Vary, Check Link for Details | Kennedy’s Cabaret

Flanagan’s Wake



January 5 – 7, Times Vary, Check Link for Details | Mimi Ohio Theatre

Champions of Magic





Resident Companies:

January 20 at 7:30 p.m. | Mimi Ohio Theatre

Paul Taylor Dance Company

DANCECleveland







For Schools:

January 23 - 26, Check Link for Details | Mimi Ohio Theatre

The Rainbow Fish



Streaming On Demand January 29 – February 16, Check Link for Details

10 Seconds

Streaming On Demand January 29 – February 16, Check Link for Details

Somebody Loves You, Mr. Hatch