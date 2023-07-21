Playhouse Square To Present Comedy, Concerts And More In August 

Playhouse Square will welcome unique shows to its stages this August, spanning comedy, dance, music and theatrical performances and more.

By: Jul. 21, 2023

Broadway:

 

August 8 – September 10, Times Vary, Check Link for Details | Connor Palace 

SIX 

KeyBank Broadway Series 

 

August 8 – 27, Times Vary, Check Link for Details | Upper Allen 

Broadway Buzz Pre-Show Talk for SIX 

 

 

Comedy: 

 

August 6 at 7:00 p.m. │ Connor Palace 

Trey Kennedy: Grow Up 

 

August 25 at 7:30 p.m. | Mimi Ohio Theatre 

The Bald Brothers Tour Feat. Tony Baker & KevOnStage 

 

 

Concerts: 

 

August 12 at 8:00 p.m. | KeyBank State Theatre 

RuPaul's Drag Race Werq the World Tour 2023 

 

 

Family: 

August 5 – 6, Saturday at 10:00 a.m. and 2:00 p.m. and Sunday at 11:00 a.m. and 3:00 p.m. │ KeyBank State Theatre 

Bluey's Big Play 

 

Theatrical: 

 

August 3 – 5, Times Vary, Check Link for Details │ Kennedy's Cabaret 

The Expiration Date: A Work in Progress 

 

August 3 – 5, Times Vary, Check Link for Details │ Kennedy's Cabaret 

Code Red: A Drag Manifesto 

 

August 4 – 5, Times Vary, Check Link for Details │ Kennedy's Cabaret 

A Secret in Plain Sight 

 

August 5 at 8:00 p.m. │ Kennedy's Cabaret 

Sundaze at the Fringe with Tania Timmons & Ramon Rivas 

 

August 20 at 7:00 p.m. | Mimi Ohio Theatre 

Married to the Church 

 

Resident Companies: 

 

July 30 – August 20, Times Vary, Check Link for Details | Outcalt Theatre 

Erma Bombeck: At Wit's End 

Cleveland Play House 

 

  

Playhouse Square, home to the largest Broadway season ticket holder community in North America, is Northeast Ohio's destination for entertainment. A not-for-profit performing arts center, Playhouse Square is a champion of arts education and downtown Cleveland, and proud to be the home of Cleveland Ballet, Cleveland International Film Festival, Cleveland Play House, Cleveland State University Department of Theatre and Dance, DANCECleveland, Great Lakes Theater and Tri-C JazzFest. 




Recommended For You