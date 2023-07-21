Playhouse Square To Present Comedy, Concerts And More In August 

Playhouse Square will welcome unique shows to its stages this August, spanning comedy, dance, music and theatrical performances and more.
Playhouse Square will welcome unique shows to its stages this August, spanning comedy, dance, music and theatrical performances and more. Click the name of each event below to find out more about that individual performance.
August 8 – September 10, Times Vary, Check Link for Details | Connor Palace
KeyBank Broadway Series
August 8 – 27, Times Vary, Check Link for Details | Upper Allen
Broadway Buzz Pre-Show Talk for SIX
August 6 at 7:00 p.m. │ Connor Palace
August 25 at 7:30 p.m. | Mimi Ohio Theatre
The Bald Brothers Tour Feat. Tony Baker & KevOnStage
August 12 at 8:00 p.m. | KeyBank State Theatre
RuPaul's Drag Race Werq the World Tour 2023
Family:
August 5 – 6, Saturday at 10:00 a.m. and 2:00 p.m. and Sunday at 11:00 a.m. and 3:00 p.m. │ KeyBank State Theatre
August 3 – 5, Times Vary, Check Link for Details │ Kennedy's Cabaret
The Expiration Date: A Work in Progress
August 3 – 5, Times Vary, Check Link for Details │ Kennedy's Cabaret
August 4 – 5, Times Vary, Check Link for Details │ Kennedy's Cabaret
August 5 at 8:00 p.m. │ Kennedy's Cabaret
Sundaze at the Fringe with Tania Timmons & Ramon Rivas
August 20 at 7:00 p.m. | Mimi Ohio Theatre
July 30 – August 20, Times Vary, Check Link for Details | Outcalt Theatre
Cleveland Play House
