Playhouse Square To Present Comedy, Concerts And More In August 

Playhouse Square will welcome unique shows to its stages this August, spanning comedy, dance, music and theatrical performances and more. Click the name of each event below to find out more about that individual performance.

Broadway:

August 8 – September 10, Times Vary, Check Link for Details | Connor Palace

SIX

KeyBank Broadway Series

August 8 – 27, Times Vary, Check Link for Details | Upper Allen

Broadway Buzz Pre-Show Talk for SIX

Comedy:

August 6 at 7:00 p.m. │ Connor Palace

Trey Kennedy: Grow Up

August 25 at 7:30 p.m. | Mimi Ohio Theatre

The Bald Brothers Tour Feat. Tony Baker & KevOnStage

Concerts:

August 12 at 8:00 p.m. | KeyBank State Theatre

RuPaul's Drag Race Werq the World Tour 2023

Family:

August 5 – 6, Saturday at 10:00 a.m. and 2:00 p.m. and Sunday at 11:00 a.m. and 3:00 p.m. │ KeyBank State Theatre

Bluey's Big Play

Theatrical:

August 3 – 5, Times Vary, Check Link for Details │ Kennedy's Cabaret

The Expiration Date: A Work in Progress

August 3 – 5, Times Vary, Check Link for Details │ Kennedy's Cabaret

Code Red: A Drag Manifesto

August 4 – 5, Times Vary, Check Link for Details │ Kennedy's Cabaret

A Secret in Plain Sight

August 5 at 8:00 p.m. │ Kennedy's Cabaret

Sundaze at the Fringe with Tania Timmons & Ramon Rivas

August 20 at 7:00 p.m. | Mimi Ohio Theatre

Married to the Church

Resident Companies:

July 30 – August 20, Times Vary, Check Link for Details | Outcalt Theatre

Erma Bombeck: At Wit's End

Cleveland Play House

