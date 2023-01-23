Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Playhouse Square To Present Comedy, Concerts And More In February

Performers include comedians Jay Leno, Jerry Seinfeld, a performance of Sense and Sensibility, It's Okay To Be Different and more.

Jan. 23, 2023 Â 
Playhouse Square will welcome unique shows to its stages this February, spanning comedy, music, theatrical performances and more.

Visit playhousesquare.org for the most updated schedule, as events are always being added.

Comedy:

February 2 at 8:00 p.m. â”‚ KeyBank State Theatre

Jay Leno

February 9 at 7:00 p.m. â”‚ KeyBank State Theatre

Heather McMahan: The Comeback Tour

February 18 at 7:00 p.m. and 9:30 p.m. â”‚ KeyBank State Theatre

Jerry Seinfeld

Family:

February 7 at 11:30 a.m. â”‚ Mimi Ohio Theatre

It's Okay to Be Different Sensory Friendly Performance

February 11-12, Saturday and Sunday at 2:00 p.m., Saturday at 11:00 a.m. â”‚ Mimi Ohio Theatre

It's Okay to Be Different

Fine Arts:

February 19 at 7:00 p.m. â”‚ Mimi Ohio Theatre

Wild Hope: National Geographic Live!

Music/Concerts:

February 4-5, Saturday and Sunday at 2:00 p.m., Saturday at 7:00 p.m. â”‚ KeyBank State Theatre

Shen Yun

February 11 at 8:00 p.m. â”‚ KeyBank State Theatre

An Evening of Love and Soul

February 17 at 8:00 p.m. â”‚ KeyBank State Theatre

Joe Bonamassa

February 22 at 8:00 p.m. â”‚ KeyBank State Theatre

Neil deGrasse Tyson: An Astrophysicist Goes to the Movies

February 23 at 7:30 p.m. â”‚ Connor Palace

R.E.S.P.E.C.T.

Theatrical:

January 6-April 29, Friday and Saturday at 8:00 p.m. â”‚ Kennedy's Cabaret

Flanagan's Wake

Resident Companies:

February 3 at 7:00 p.m. â”‚ Mimi Ohio Theatre

CIFF's GET SHORTY

Cleveland International Film Festival

February 4-26, Times Vary, Check Link for Information â”‚ Allen Theatre

I'm Back Now
Cleveland Play House

February 10-March 5, Times Vary, Check Link for Information â”‚ Hanna Theatre

Sense & Sensibility

Great Lakes Theater

February 23 - March 5, Times Vary, Check Link for Information â”‚ Outcalt Theatre

The Skin of Our Teeth

Cleveland State University

For Schools:

Streaming On Demand January 16-February 3

Havana Hop

January 30-February 1, 10:00 a.m. and 12:00 p.m. â”‚ Mimi Ohio Theatre

North

February 7-10, Times Vary, Check Link for Information â”‚ Mimi Ohio Theatre

It's Okay to Be Different School Matinee Performances

Streaming On Demand February 27-March 17

Harriet Tubman and the Underground Railroad

February 28-March 3, Times Vary, Check Link for Information â”‚ Mimi Ohio Theatre

The Gruffalo School Matinee Performances




