Playhouse Square To Present Comedy, Concerts And More In February
Performers include comedians Jay Leno, Jerry Seinfeld, a performance of Sense and Sensibility, It's Okay To Be Different and more.
Playhouse Square will welcome unique shows to its stages this February, spanning comedy, music, theatrical performances and more.
Comedy:
February 2 at 8:00 p.m. â”‚ KeyBank State Theatre
February 9 at 7:00 p.m. â”‚ KeyBank State Theatre
Heather McMahan: The Comeback Tour
February 18 at 7:00 p.m. and 9:30 p.m. â”‚ KeyBank State Theatre
Family:
February 7 at 11:30 a.m. â”‚ Mimi Ohio Theatre
It's Okay to Be Different Sensory Friendly Performance
February 11-12, Saturday and Sunday at 2:00 p.m., Saturday at 11:00 a.m. â”‚ Mimi Ohio Theatre
Fine Arts:
February 19 at 7:00 p.m. â”‚ Mimi Ohio Theatre
Wild Hope: National Geographic Live!
Music/Concerts:
February 4-5, Saturday and Sunday at 2:00 p.m., Saturday at 7:00 p.m. â”‚ KeyBank State Theatre
February 11 at 8:00 p.m. â”‚ KeyBank State Theatre
February 17 at 8:00 p.m. â”‚ KeyBank State Theatre
February 22 at 8:00 p.m. â”‚ KeyBank State Theatre
Neil deGrasse Tyson: An Astrophysicist Goes to the Movies
February 23 at 7:30 p.m. â”‚ Connor Palace
Theatrical:
January 6-April 29, Friday and Saturday at 8:00 p.m. â”‚ Kennedy's Cabaret
Resident Companies:
February 3 at 7:00 p.m. â”‚ Mimi Ohio Theatre
Cleveland International Film Festival
February 4-26, Times Vary, Check Link for Information â”‚ Allen Theatre
I'm Back Now
Cleveland Play House
February 10-March 5, Times Vary, Check Link for Information â”‚ Hanna Theatre
Great Lakes Theater
February 23 - March 5, Times Vary, Check Link for Information â”‚ Outcalt Theatre
Cleveland State University
For Schools:
Streaming On Demand January 16-February 3
January 30-February 1, 10:00 a.m. and 12:00 p.m. â”‚ Mimi Ohio Theatre
February 7-10, Times Vary, Check Link for Information â”‚ Mimi Ohio Theatre
It's Okay to Be Different School Matinee Performances
Streaming On Demand February 27-March 17
Harriet Tubman and the Underground Railroad
February 28-March 3, Times Vary, Check Link for Information â”‚ Mimi Ohio Theatre