Playhouse Square Introduces Vaccination Or Negative Testing Requirement For Audiences

Playhouse Square will be joining performing arts venues in the Northeast Ohio region and around the country to implement a safer return to full-capacity live indoor performances this fall by requiring all audience members to be fully vaccinated against COVID-19, or if they cannot be vaccinated to provide proof of a negative COVID-19 test, building another layer of protection onto the mask requirement introduced in late July.



"From the momentum we have created with the successful run of THE CHOIR OF MAN, we are building toward full-capacity performances for the return of Broadway, our beloved resident companies, concerts and comedy shows," said Playhouse Square President & CEO Gina Vernaci. "We are all eager to enjoy live performances together again; the vaccination requirement being enacted by Playhouse Square and venues across the country enables us to maintain our forward motion responsibly. Our first priority is always the safety of our audiences, staff, volunteers and the artists who visit us, and we look forward to welcoming everyone back to Playhouse Square for a safe and memorable experience."



Ticket holders for performances at Playhouse Square will receive information regarding how to verify proof of vaccination or negative tests.



Healthy Together at Playhouse Square

Ticket holders who have been exposed to COVID-19 and/or are experiencing symptoms are asked to remain at home and contact Playhouse Square to discuss flexible options for their tickets.



All audience members must be fully vaccinated against COVID-19.



"Fully vaccinated" means that 14 days have passed since either the second shot of a CDC or WHO-approved two-shot vaccine or since the administration of a CDC or WHO-approved one-shot vaccine.



Audience members who cannot be vaccinated will be required to provide proof of a negative test result from a lab-certified antigen COVID-19 test taken within six hours prior to entering the theater or a negative test result from a PCR COVID-19 test taken within 72 hours prior to entering the theater. Tests are available free of charge at local drugstores. More information is available on local or state Department of Health websites.



Children age two and under are not permitted in Playhouse Square venues at any time.



All guests are required to wear masks inside Playhouse Square theaters and lobbies at all times except when consuming food or beverage in designated locations. Prolonged periods of mask removal are not permitted.



These protocols are subject to change. The most up-to-date protocols are available at playhousesquare.org/safety.

In addition to the vaccine and mask requirements, Playhouse Square has the latest HVAC technology, including air handlers equipped with MERV 13 rated filters, which are known to trap COVID-19 particles. As an additional measure, GPS brand bi-polar ionization, which is known to reduce risk from COVID-19, has been installed in our HVAC system. The theaters will be subject to enhanced cleaning measures.



Guests are encouraged to select digital ticket delivery and cashless food and beverage transactions for an easy, touch-free experience.



Playhouse Square understands the concerns that may arise when buying tickets to future events. If ticket holders become unwell or have concerns about attending a show, flexible options are available.