Playhouse Square Announces Return of Broadway in Akron

Playhouse Square has announced the return of Broadway to E.J. Thomas Hall at the University of Akron.

"After an unthinkably long intermission, it feels great to bring Broadway's best back to our amazing Akron audiences," said Senior Vice President of Programming at Playhouse Square. "We have missed our friends at E.J. Thomas Hall and The University of Akron, and we are so happy to be working with them again."

The four-show lineup offers three Akron premieres with WAITRESS, ANASTASIA and CHARLIE AND THE CHOCOLATE FACTORY, plus the return of the musical comedy phenomenon HAIRSPRAY!

Season tickets for the new Broadway in Akron season are available beginning today for renewal to current Season Ticket Holders. Renewal information will arrive by mail, though tickets can also be renewed over the phone by calling Playhouse Square at 216-241-6000 (Monday through Friday, 9 AM to 5 PM). Season tickets will go on sale to the public on July 28 and range from $40-$295 each, with payment plans available. The only way to guarantee your seats for all four shows at the absolute lowest price is to become a season ticket holder.

For more information, visit broadwayinakron.com.

WAITRESS

October 8 & 9, 2020

Inspired by the beloved film, WAITRESS tells the story of Jenna, and expert pie maker who dreams of a way out of her small town. A backing contest and the town's new doctor may offer her a fresh start, but Jenna must summon the strength to rebuild her own life. Don't miss this uplifting celebration of friendship, motherhood, and the magic of a well-made pie.

ANASTASIA

November 30 & December 1, 2021

The romantic and adventure-filled new musical ANASTASIA is at home in Akron at last! This dazzling show will transport you from the twilight of the Russian empire to the euphoria of Paris in the 1920s, as a brave young woman sets out on a journey to discover the mystery of her past.

HAIRSPRAY

April 12 & 13, 2022

You Can't Stop the Beat! HAIRSPRAY, Broadway's Tony Award-winning musical comedy phenomenon that inspired the blockbuster film and live television event is back on tour! Join 16-year-old Tracy Turnblad in 1960s Baltimore as she sets out to dance her way onto TV's most popular show. Can a girl with big dreams (and even bigger hair) change the world?

CHARLIE AND THE CHOCOLATE FACTORY

May 10 & 11, 2022

Roald Dahl's amazing tale is now Akron's golden ticket! It's the perfect recipe for a delectable treat: songs from the original film, including "Pure Imagination," "The Candy Man," and "I've Got a Golden Ticket," alongside a toe-tapping and ear-tickling new score from the songwriters of HAIRSPRAY. Get ready for Oompa-Loompas, incredible inventions, the great glass elevator and more, more, more at this everlasting showstopper!