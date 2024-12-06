Photos: First Look At PETER/WENDY At Dobama Theatre

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Dobama Theatre’s 2024/25 mainstage season continues with the Professional Cleveland Premiere of Peter/Wendy. See photos from the production. The production will run from December 6-29, 2024 at Dobama, Cleveland’s Off-Broadway Theatre.

After captivating countless audiences, playwright Jeremy Bloom’s celebrated adaptation of Peter Pan will be produced for the first time on a professional stage in Cleveland. This is a lyrical, poetic, and theatrical take on the beloved story of the boy who never grows up. The script explores the underlying deeper themes in Barrie’s original narrative while remaining family-friendly and maintaining its warmth and signature whimsy. The show offers an immersive, interactive experience that will delight kids and adults alike.

The Dobama Theatre production features a dynamic cast including Kelsey Angel Baehrens* (Peter), Mikaela Ray (Wendy), Charles Mayhew Miller (Lost Boy/Mermaid), Diwe Augustin-Glave (Tiger Lily), Abigail Jarvis (Tinkerbell), Lara Mielcarek* (Mrs. Darling/Hook), Trey Gilpin (Mr. Darling/Smee), Roxana Bell (Swing), Mariah Hamburg (Swing), and Zak Tahsin (Swing) - *member Actors’ Equity Association

The creative team for the production includes Director Nathan Motta (Artistic Director at Dobama Theatre), Production Design by Jeremy Paul, Sound Design by Angie Hayes, Costume Design by Angelina Herrin, Props by Vanessa Cook, Movement Consulting by DeLee Cooper, with Assistant Direction by Molly Donahue and Rachel Gold. The show is Stage Managed by Barbara Kozlov and Assistant Stage Managed by Kenedy Brooks.

Photo Credit: Steve Wagner Photography

