Photo Flash: First Look at Great Lakes Theater's JULIUS CAESAR

Great Lakes Theater (GLT) will commence its 2019-20 season at the Hanna Theatre, Playhouse Square with a Fall Repertory that features the Tony-winning Broadway musical classic, The Music Man and Shakespeare's epic political tragedy, Julius Caesar. The productions will be performed in rotating repertory September 27 - November 10, 2019. Victoria Bussert will direct The Music Man and Julius Caesar will be directed by Sara Bruner. The Music Man (Book, Music and Lyrics by Meredith Willson / Story by Meredith Willson and Franklin Lacey) is presented through special arrangement with MUSIC THEATRE INTERNATIONAL (MTI). All authorized performance materials are also supplied by MTI, www.MTIShows.com.

Shakespeare's epic political tragedy, < completes GLT's Fall Repertory pairing. A timeless drama of intrigue, allegiance and conspiracy, Julius Caesar is the ultimate political thriller. Caesar's triumphant return from war causes concern about one person's pursuit of too much power. Machiavellian machinations result in resounding consequences and throw an empire into turmoil. Shakespeare's politically-charged play reverberates through the ages and poses questions that we still seek answers to centuries later.







