Photo Flash: First Look at Great Lakes Theater's JULIUS CAESAR
Great Lakes Theater (GLT) will commence its 2019-20 season at the Hanna Theatre, Playhouse Square with a Fall Repertory that features the Tony-winning Broadway musical classic, The Music Man and Shakespeare's epic political tragedy, Julius Caesar. The productions will be performed in rotating repertory September 27 - November 10, 2019. Victoria Bussert will direct The Music Man and Julius Caesar will be directed by Sara Bruner. The Music Man (Book, Music and Lyrics by Meredith Willson / Story by Meredith Willson and Franklin Lacey) is presented through special arrangement with MUSIC THEATRE INTERNATIONAL (MTI). All authorized performance materials are also supplied by MTI, www.MTIShows.com.
Shakespeare's epic political tragedy, < completes GLT's Fall Repertory pairing. A timeless drama of intrigue, allegiance and conspiracy, Julius Caesar is the ultimate political thriller. Caesar's triumphant return from war causes concern about one person's pursuit of too much power. Machiavellian machinations result in resounding consequences and throw an empire into turmoil. Shakespeare's politically-charged play reverberates through the ages and poses questions that we still seek answers to centuries later.
Photo Credit: Roger Mastroianni
Jodi Dominick, Carole Healey, M.A. Taylor, Jessie Cope Miller, Alex Syiek, David Anthony Smith
Alex Syiek, Laura Welsh Berg, Marcus Martin, Jessie Cope Miller, David Anthony Smith* and Mack Sharilla
Jillian Kates, Lynn Robert Berg
Jessie Cope Miller, M.A. Taylor, Laura Welsh Berg, Marcus Martin, Carole Healey, and Alex Syiek
Carole Healey, M.A. Taylor, Elijah Dawson, Boe Wank, and Shelby Taylor
David Anthony Smith, Carole Healey, M.A. Taylor, Elijah Dawson, Boe Wank
Carole Healey, Jessie Cope Miller, Mack Sharilla, Nick Steen, Marcus Martin, David Anthony Smith, Lynn Robert Berg, and Alex Syiek
Jodi Dominick, Carole Healey, David Anthony Smith, Alex Syiek, Nick Steen, Jessie Cope Miller, Lynn Robert Berg, and Laura Welsh Berg
Carole Healey, Jessie Cope Miller, David Anthony Smith, Alex Syiek, Mack Sharilla, Laura Welsh Berg, and Marcus Martin
Lynn Robert Berg, Carole Healey
Alex Syjek, Mack Sharilla, David Anthony Smith, Laura Welsh Berg, and Lynn Robert Berg
Nick Steen, Mack Sharilla, Alex Syiek*, Lynn Robert Berg, and David Anthony Smith
Laura Welsh Berg, Shelby Griswold, Boe Wank, Nick Steen, Jodi Dominick, and Lynn Robert Berg
Nick Sheen, Alex Syjek, Aled Davies
Laura Welsh Berg, Lynn Robert Berg, Marcus Martin, and Alex Syiek
Lynn Robert Berg, Jahir Hipps
Jessie Cope Miller, Julian Remulla, Aled Davies, Nick Steen, Mack Sharilla, Lynn Robert Berg, Alex Syiek, Jahir Hipps, Laura Welsh Berg, and Marcus Martin
Laura Welsh Berg, Lynn Robert Berg