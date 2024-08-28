POTUS Opens Dobama Theatre's 24/25 Season

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



The first production of Dobama Theatre's 2024/25 mainstage season is the Cleveland Premiere of POTUS: Or, Behind Every Great Dumbass Are Seven Women Trying to Keep Him Alive. The production of this three-time Tony nominee will run from October 4-27, 2024 at Dobama, Cleveland's Off-Broadway Theatre.

After taking Broadway by storm in 2022, playwright Selina Fillinger's masterful farce will be produced for the first time in Cleveland this fall. It's a riotous comedy about the women in charge of the man in charge of the free world. When the President utters a certain four letter word in a press conference and unwittingly spins a PR nightmare into a global crisis, the seven brilliant and beleaguered women he relies upon most risk life, liberty, and the pursuit of sanity to keep the commander-in-chief out of trouble.

In praise of POTUS, Variety said, "I am woman, hear me roar - with laughter, at ... playwright Selina Fillinger's delicious feminist farce... There are no secondary characters here, but a tight, fiercely funny ensemble of women... irresistibly funny."

The Dobama Theatre production features a dynamic cast including Kristy Cruz (Harriet), Nina Domingue* (Jean), Natalie Green* (Stephanie), Chennelle Bryant-Harris (Chris), Nicole Sumlin* (Margaret), Katherine Nash (Dusty), Amiee Collier (Bernadette), Eliana Taub (Swing), Tamara French (Swing), and Erin Dolan (Swing)- *member Actors' Equity Association

In interviews, Fillinger has said that she hopes POTUS audiences "have a wonderful night of laughter and joy. Then I hope they wake up the next day and put their money, time, and votes towards equity and freedom for all." Fillinger's goal is that the play will create solidarity and "intergenerational dialogue between women," saying, "We can only build movements and coalitions when we debate, converse, and learn from each other. There is a false notion that solidarity and conflict are mutually exclusive. The goal should not be to avoid conflict, it should be to lovingly engage with differing beliefs and experiences so that everyone may bring their best self to the common cause."

The creative team for the production includes Scenic Design by Laura Carlson Tarantowski, Sound Design by Angie Hayes, Lighting by Marcus Dana, Costumes by Jennifer Ryan, and Prop Design by Vanessa Cook. The production is stage managed by Barbara Kozlov.

"President election season in the U.S. often brings anxiety, angst, frustration, anger, and absurdity. This show is the laugh-out-loud comedy that we all need right now," said Artistic Director Nathan Motta. "POTUS is packed with farcical hijinks and a stage full of woman power. In times such as these, perhaps only laughter can provide some temporary relief. "

Performances are Thursdays through Sunday from October 4-27, 2024. Evening performances are at 7:30pm and matinees at 2:30pm. For a complete performance schedule, ticket prices, and reservations, call the Dobama Theatre box office at 216-932-3396. Ask about the "pay-what-you-can" performances and opportunities.

For more information on the production, visit: https://www.dobama.org/potus

Dobama is committed to making live professional theatre accessible to everyone. PAY-WHAT-YOU-CAN tickets are available for anyone that cannot afford a full price ticket. Any available seat can be purchased at a pay-what-you-can price beginning one hour prior to every performance. Simply visit the Box Office to purchase.

