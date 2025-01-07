PETER AND THE STARCATCHER Comes to Great Lakes Theater

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Great Lakes Theater will set the stage for the second half of its 63rd season with the playful Peter Pan prequel, Peter and the Starcatcher. Jaclyn Miller directs this Tony Award-winning show that performs in the company's intimate and audience-friendly home at the Hanna Theatre, Playhouse Square, from February 7 – March 2, 2025. Peter and the Starcatcher is presented through special arrangement with Music Theatre International (MTI). All authorized performance materials are also supplied by MTI. www.mtishows.com

“Swashbuckle up for this adventurous prequel!” says Jaclyn Miller, Director. “Peter and the Starcatcher is brimming with playfulness, piracy and puns but at its heart, it’s a glorious story about friendship and bravery. We welcome you to experience this love letter to coming of age and discover how an orphaned Boy becomes the remarkable Peter Pan!"

Featuring a blend of seasoned GLT performers and exciting debut artists, the starry-eyed dreamers and daring doers in the cast include Theo Allyn*, Dar’Jon Marquise Bentley, Jeremy Gallardo*, Benjamin Michael Hall*, Nic Hermick*, Grayson Heyl*, Jessie Cope Miller*, James Alexander Rankin*, Evan Stevens*, M.A. Taylor*, Ángela Utrera* and Joe Wegner*. *Member of Actors' Equity

The creative team for Peter and the Starcatcher includes Scenic Designer Courtney O’Neill; Costume Designer Esther M. Haberlen; Lighting Designer Rick Martin; Sound Designer Josh Brinkman; Puppet Designers Davey Collins and Hayden Pedersen; Wig Designer Caitie Martin; Fight Choreographer Nick Steen; Dialect Coach Jeffrey C. Hawkins; Music Director Matthew Webb; Production Stage Manager Nicki Cathro* and Assistant Stage Manager Imani Sade.*

Set sail to explore the Neverland you never knew with this Tony Award-winning prequel that charts a course through Peter’s untold adventures. A dozen actors portray over 100 unforgettable characters in this high-flying adventure bursting with imagination and ingenious stagecraft. It is a humorous, heartwarming ride through ambition, yearning and the magic of friendship, where you will discover the boy who never grew up before he took flight.

The Kulas Foundation provides generous support for Peter and the Starcatcher, which is part of the Kulas Musical Theater Series at Great Lakes Theater. The residents of Cuyahoga County, through a public grant from Cuyahoga Arts & Culture, provide vital support for Great Lakes Theater's 2024-25 season. Great Lakes Theater programming is also supported by the Ohio Arts Council, which receives support from the State of Ohio and the National Endowment for the Arts.

Audiences will immerse themselves in this exhilarating production at Great Lakes Theater's award-winning Hanna Theatre, an intimate 550-seat space where no seat is more than 13 rows from the action. The innovative "Great Room" design offers diverse seating options, from traditional seats to lounge areas, while the thrust configuration places the audience mere feet from the performers. To enhance the experience, the Hanna's doors open an hour early, granting patrons exclusive access to the pre-show process, offering a unique behind-the-scenes look at the magic of live theater.

Great Lakes Theater offers patrons a robust series of Experience Enhancement Programming. At the Preview performances (the first Friday of each respective run), patrons can participate in our Director's Night, which features a lively pre-show discussion with GLT's Producing Artistic Director, Sara Bruner and the director of each show. Each Thursday during the run, patrons are invited to our Salon Thursday pre-show discussions featuring a Great Lakes Theater artist. Our Playnotes pre-show discussions occur sixty minutes before our Saturday matinee performances and feature illuminating introductions to the content and history of the play presented by a guest scholar. On Sundays, patrons can enjoy our Ice Cream Social Sundays, where they can grab a delicious, cool treat at a discount. Visit www.greatlakestheater.org/enhancement to see the full schedule of these events.

The Opening/Press Night performance of Peter and the Starcatcher is on Saturday, February 8 at 7:30 p.m. A preview performance is Friday, February 7, at 7:30 p.m. Curtain times for all evening performances are 7:30 p.m., with a 1:30 p.m. curtain time for Saturday matinees and a 3:00 p.m. curtain time for Sunday matinees. In addition, GLT will offer a sign-interpreted and audio-described performance of Peter and the Starcatcher on March 2 at 3:00 p.m.

Comments