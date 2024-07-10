Ohio Contemporary Ballet Unveils Summer Performances

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Ohio Contemporary Ballet will present its much-anticipated summer performances across the Great Lakes region. This season promises a mesmerizing blend of classical and contemporary ballet programs, showcasing works that will captivate and inspire audiences of all ages. Enjoy the warm evening outdoors while experiencing the grace and power of our exceptional dancers as they bring each performance to life. Don’t miss the chance to witness world-class ballet right in your community. Mark your calendars and get ready for a spectacular summer with Ohio Contemporary Ballet.



July 26-27, 2024, 8:45pm

Heinz Poll Summer Dance Festival

Forest Lodge Park 260 Greenwood Ave, Akron, OH 44313

Ohio Contemporary Ballet returns to the Heinz Poll Summer Dance Festival at Forest Lodge Park for free performances on July 26 & 27, 2024. Guests are invited to bring blankets and/or a chair for lawn seating. Pre-show children's dance activities led by The University of Akron Dance Institute start at 7:45pm.

August 3, 2024, 7:00pm

Ballet Under the Stars

Ohio Contemporary Ballet Center 3558 Lee Rd. Shaker Heights, OH 44120

Join us in studio for Ballet Under the Stars on August 3, 2024! Ohio Contemporary Ballet invites you and your family to come out to experience an evening of ballet. The event begins at 6:00PM with free ballet classes for youth ages 3-12. After that, enjoy the company in a free performance highlight of their work. During the performance, students from both OCBallet Youth Academy and Adult Community classes will make special appearances. Registration is required for a limited number of seats.



August 9, 2024, 7:30pm

Lakeside Chautauqua

119 W 3rd St, Lakeside Marblehead, OH 43440

Ohio Contemporary Ballet performs with the Lakeside Symphony Orchestra led by Music Director and Conductor Daniel Meyer on August 9, 2024, at Lakeside Chautauqua in Hoover Auditorium. The show is included with a day pass to Lakeside Chautauqua. Lakeside Chautauqua is a gated community located at 236 Walnut Ave Lakeside, Ohio 43440.



August 10, 2024, 7:00pm

Arts in August

Lincoln Park W. 14th and Starkweather, Cleveland, OH 44113

Tremont’s Arts in August presents Ohio Contemporary Ballet at Lincoln Park on August 10, 2024, for a free community performance. Ohio Contemporary Ballet returns to bring dance to Cleveland neighborhoods in this signature parks performance. These performances are free through the collaboration of Tremont West Development Corporation, LAND Studio, Cleveland Public Theatre and Ward 3. This event is fun for the whole family and welcomes creativity. Guests are invited to bring blankets and/or a chair.



