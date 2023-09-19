OUR LADY OF COMMON SORROWS Premieres at Cleveland Public Theatre

Performances run October 19 to November 4, 2023.

By: Sep. 19, 2023

OUR LADY OF COMMON SORROWS Premieres at Cleveland Public Theatre

 Cleveland Public Theatre (CPT) presents the highly anticipated World Premiere of Our Lady of Common Sorrows by Jaiie Dayo Aliya. The play was a huge hit with audiences when it was presented in CPT’s Click Here, an annual developmental program for writers of all levels.  Based on its successful performance during the initial 3-day run in Test Flight last January, Executive Artistic Director Raymond Bobgan felt it was ready for a full run.

About the Play

The assumed immaculate conception of a 15-year-old honor student incites a crisis of faith for her family.  Award-winning playwright Jaiie Dayo Aliya takes us on a psychedelic ride where reality dances with fantasy, everyone is suspect, and big questions are asked about God, faith, and the value of life.

Featuring: Dar’Jon Bentley, Isaiah Betts, Cristal Christian, LaShawn Little, Royce The Voice Ruffin, Amy Spencer, Kynnedy, Ashley Aquilla.

Content Warning: Our Lady of Common Sorrows contains strong language, mentions question of a sexual assault of a minor, suicide and depictions of substance abuse.  For details or additional content, please contact the Box Office at 216.631.2727 x501 or by emailing boxoffice@cptonline.org.

Ticket and Show Information

Our Lady of Common Sorrows (October 19 to November 4, 2023) previews October 19 & 20, and press night is Saturday, October 21. The play is performed on Thursday, Friday, Saturday, and one Monday at 7:00pm, and two Sundays at 3:00pm in CPT’s intimate James Levin Theatre, located at 6415 Detroit Avenue, Cleveland, OH 44102, in the heart of the Gordon Square Arts District.

Sundays are Covid-Conscious performances when patrons are required to wear masks. Click Here for all COVID-19 Safety Protocols.

Every Ticket is Click Here starting at $1 and will be offered online, over the phone, and at the Box Office.




Recommended For You