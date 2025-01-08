OPUS Continues Clague Playhouse's 97th Season

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Clague Playhouse will present OPUS by Michael Hollinger, from Friday, January 24 through Sunday, February 16, 2025, on Thursday, Friday and Saturday at 8PM and Sunday at 2PM.

After firing one of their founding members due to his erratic behavior, a world-class string quartet takes a chance on a gifted but relatively inexperienced young woman. With only a few days to rehearse a grueling Beethoven masterpiece, the four struggle to prepare their highest-profile performance ever—a televised ceremony at the White House. Their rehearsal room becomes a pressure-cooker as passions rise, personalities clash, and the players are forced to confront the ephemeral nature of their life's work.

Directed by Craig Joseph, the cast features Doug Sutherland as Elliot, Michael J. Montanus as Alan, Trey Gilpin as Dorian, Chris D'Amico as Carl and DeLee Cooper as Grace.

New for the 97th Season will be a Talk-Back Discussion with the Cast & Crew after the show on Saturday, January 25th.

Admission is $21 for adults, $20 for seniors (60+), and $13 for students (any age with a valid ID) and may be purchased by calling the Box Office at 440-331-0403 Wednesday through Saturday from 1-6PM .

