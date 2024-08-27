New Date Announced For AN EVENING WITH JOHN LEGEND At Blossom Music Center

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



A new date has been announced for An Evening with John Legend at Blossom Music Center.

The rescheduled concert will take place on Sunday, September 22, at 7 p.m., at Blossom Music Center. While The Cleveland Orchestra won't be able to join John this time, we're certain it will be a night to remember.

Current ticket holders still have their seats reserved for the new date. We'll be reissuing print-at-home tickets reflecting the updated details to all ticket holders later this week. Original parking pass holders will be issued and mailed a new pass no later than September 15.

Lawn tickets are still available for purchase on the event webpage.

For any questions, contact the box office at boxoffice@clevelandorchestra.com or call 216-231-1111.

This special performance will feature songs and stories with 12-time Grammy winner John Legend. Experience intimate reimaginings of his greatest hits (“All of Me,” “Ordinary People,” “Tonight”), unexpected stories from Legend's life and career, and selections from his most recent release LEGEND (“Nervous,” “Wonder Woman”) at Blossom this summer.

All programs and artists are subject to change.

Comments