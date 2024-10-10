Neil Zaza Brings ONE DARK NIGHT… A ROCK SYMPHONY OF THE MACABRE to Cleveland and Detroit

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Neil Zaza's One Dark Night... A Rock Symphony of the Macabre returns this October for a thrilling evening of music and mystery! The production will be joined by the Ohio Contemporary Ballet for two special performances during the Welcome to Your Nightmare Tour. Experience this captivating collaboration on October 18, 2024, at the Agora Ballroom in Cleveland, and on October 19, 2024, at the Masonic Cathedral Theatre in Detroit, Michigan.



Prepare to be enthralled as the witching hour strikes and the stage lights up with an audacious new theatrical spectacle. This unforgettable production masterfully fuses music masterpieces, rock classics, Hollywood horror cinema, ballet, and multimedia. Reimagined by the globally renowned guitar maestro Neil Zaza, it offers a unique dive into humanity's shadows through the timeless charm of Hollywood noir.



Ohio Contemporary Ballet adds an enchanting twist to the show, captivating audiences with their mesmerizing presence. Under Antonio Morillo's masterful choreography, they weave a tale of evil through dance, guiding you through a thrilling narrative of terror and intrigue. Rock maestro Neil Zaza explores our fascination with the sinister, uncovering the monster within us all. The performance is enhanced by an awe-inspiring light show and multimedia clips from classic horror films, creating an immersive experience that will send shivers down your spine.



Neil Zaza presents One Dark Night… A Rock Symphony of the Macabre on October 18, 2024, at the Agora Ballroom in Cleveland and October 19, 2024, at the Masonic Cathedral Theatre in Detroit, Michigan. Tickets can be purchased online through AXS.com.



Comments