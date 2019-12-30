Mariah Burks to Lead ANTIGONE at Cleveland Play House

Cleveland Play House (CPH) Artistic Director Laura Kepley announced today the casting of Cleveland native Mariah Burks in the title role of the timeless Greek tragedy Antigone. Staged in the intimate Outcalt Theatre March 28th through April 19th, 2020, this contemporary translation is freely adapted by playwright Emily Mann from the classic play by Sophocles.

Burks was last seen at CPH in the 2018 production of The 25th Annual Putnam County Spelling Bee, and will be appear in CPH's upcoming production of Clue: A New Comedy, running January 25th - February 23rd, 2020 in the Allen Theatre. Previously at CPH, Burks served as understudy for both Sister Rosetta Tharpe and Marie Knight in George Brant's Marie & Rosetta, and was featured in Shakespeare in Love as well as the New Ground Theatre Festival's reading of The Nolan Williams Project/Minton Place. Burks is a proud graduate of the Case Western Reserve University/Cleveland Play House MFA Acting Program Class of 2018. MFA credits include: Macbeth, Mary Zimmerman's Metamorphoses, Clybourne Park, and She Stoops to Conquer. She earned her degree in Musical Theatre from Bowling Green State University, and received the 2015 National Irene Ryan Scholarship Acting Award at the Kennedy Center American College Theatre Festival in Washington, DC. Regional and local theatre work includes: Caroline, or Change at Tantrum Theatre, Ragtime at Cain Park, and numerous performances with Near West Theatre.

A polarized country is being torn apart. The Leader, Creon, stands for law and order. Antigone, Creon's niece, kneels for justice. Pushed to extremes, both crave peace and unity, but neither will yield. This ancient tale burns with contemporary relevance, as age and youth clash over the future of their country.

CPH Artistic Director Laura Kepley states, "Cleveland Play House actively cultivates and nurtures the next generation of theatre artists. The commitment we make to the students in the Case Western Reserve University/Cleveland Play House MFA Program extends beyond their three years of study. We are always looking for opportunities to bring alums back to the CPH mainstage. Last year Peter Hargrave (CWRU/CPH Class of 2018) returned to perform in Tiny Houses, now his talented classmate Mariah Burks will star in Antigone."

"Mariah wowed Don Carrier (Head of the CWRU/CPH MFA program) and I at her audition for the program back in the winter of 2015," Kepley continued. "She had everything we look for in a young artist - passion, generosity, curiosity, fierce intelligence and charisma. She came into the program with a lot of skill, particularly with musical and comic material. Her training and hard work sharpened these skills and provided her the opportunity to grow and strengthen her dramatic technique. Mariah is a powerhouse performer and we are proud to welcome her back in this once in a lifetime role."

Led by Director Lauren Keating (The Guthrie Theater, McCarter Theatre, Ars Nova), additional casting for Antigone will be released in early 2020, complete with full cast and crew biographies.

TICKET INFORMATION

Tickets range from $20-$97, with $15 rush tickets for currently enrolled students (valid student ID required). Young Professional discounts are available with our YP-CPH Membership. Ohio Direction/EBT cardholders receive $5 admission to any performance for up to 8 tickets. CPH is a proud Blue Star Theatre and offers military members a 50% discount on tickets to any performance throughout the season. Military members interested in attending use the promo code: BLUST to receive the discount. Single tickets can be purchased by calling the Box Office at 216.241.6000 or by visiting clevelandplayhouse.com. Groups of 10 or more can save up to 30% off single ticket prices by contacting CPH Groups Sales at 216.400.7011.

ABOUT Cleveland Play House

Cleveland Play House, founded in 1915 and recipient of the 2015 Regional Theatre Tony Award, is America's first professional regional theatre. Throughout its rich history, CPH has remained dedicated to its mission to inspire, stimulate, and entertain diverse audiences across Northeast Ohio by producing plays and theatre education programs of the highest professional standards. CPH has produced more than 100 world and/or American premieres, and over its long history more than 12 million people have attended over 1,600 productions. Today, Cleveland Play House celebrates the beginning of its second century of service while performing in three state-of-the art venues at Playhouse Square in downtown Cleveland.





