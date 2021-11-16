MARVELOCITY Headlines New Exhibitions Opening At CMA

The Canton Museum of Art (CMA), one of Northeast Ohio's premier American art museums, will open its Winter exhibition season on Tuesday, November 23, with four new offerings: Marvelocity: The Art of Alex Ross, featuring the work of the world-renowned comic book artist; Tom Franco and The Ice-Creams: Beyond Struggle, When the Future Hello Meets Identities Deep Roots; Unsound: Hannah Pierce Ceramics; and POP!. These new exhibitions will be on view November 23, 2021 through March 6, 2022.



Opening Celebration December 9th, 5pm - 7pm - The Canton Museum of Art will welcome guests to an in-person opening celebration for the Winter exhibitions on Thursday, December 9, from 5pm to 7pm This Free Thursday event sponsored by PNC Foundation invites visitors to enjoy all four exhibitions alongside CMA Curatorial staff, and to meet exhibiting artist Tom Franco.

"We are pleased to welcome the extraordinary comic art of Alex Ross in Marvelocity. Spider-Man, Captain America, and many more are all assembled in the galleries and seeming ready to leap off the walls," says CMA Executive Director and CEO Max Barton. "With this line up of exhibitions, including artists Tom Franco and the Ice-Creams and Hannah Pierce, visitors will explore thrilling fantasy worlds, Pop Art and Pop Surrealism, and folk art storytelling. There is something in each of the exhibitions to truly delight art lovers (and comic book fans) of all ages."

The CMA is back to regular Museum hours, walk-in ticketing and will still be requiring masks in Galleries. Regular Museum hours are: Tues - Thurs, 10am - 8pm; Fri - Sat, 10am - 5pm; Sun 1pm - 5pm; closed Mondays. Members always receive free admission, and CMA offers FREE admission every Thursday from 10am - 8pm, sponsored by PNC Foundation. Guests also have the convenience of purchasing tickets online ahead of their visit at cantonart.org/reservetickets. Note: CMA will be closed Thursday, November 25th, Thanksgiving; Saturday, December 25th, Christmas Day; and Saturday, January 1st, New Year's Day. Visit cantonart.org or follow CMA on Facebook to learn more about programs and special events.