Laura Alonso Brings the Cuban Ballet Method to Verb Ballets Studio

Cuban dance legend Laura Alonso returns to Cleveland for the week of August 23, 2021 to reunite with Verb Ballets' company and community dancers. The daughter of world-famous ballerina Alicia Alonso, Laura Alonso is an award-winning teacher and coach. She will teach a community Cuban Ballet class. Verb Ballets continues its international partnership with ProDanza of Cuba led by Laura Alonso. This is the fifth year of the Cleveland Havana Ballet Project.



"I am very happy to welcome Laura Alonso back to Cleveland," said Dr. Margaret Carlson, Producing Artistic Director of Verb Ballets. "Over the past five years Laura has instilled a technique and performance quality in our dancers that is timeless. We are honored to provide the community an opportunity to experience her wisdom in the Cuban ballet method."



The Verb Ballets Center for Dance will be offering a community masterclass for ages 14 to adult taught by Alonso on Saturday, August 28, 2021 at 10:00am. Her teaching style is deeply rooted in the Cuban method of ballet training. The cost is $16 to participate for new students to Verb Ballets. Register in advance on the Verb Ballets' website. Masks required for all dancers. This masterclass is part of a collaboration with Cleveland Dance Movement to bring the community a weekend of international dance opportunities.



Community Masterclass with Laura Alonso

Saturday, August 28th 10:00-11:30am - $16 (registration required)

Verb Ballets Center for Dance - 3558 Lee Rd. Shaker Heights, OH 44120

https://verbballets.org/laura-alonso-masterclass/