Kate DeL to Play Album Release Show For 'CHEERS TO CHRISTMAS' at Blu Jazz+ in Akron

Northeast Ohio-based vocalist Kate DeL is set to celebrate the release of her highly anticipated holiday album, "Cheers to Christmas", with a special live performance at Blu Jazz+ in Akron, Ohio, on December 7, 2024 at 8pm. The evening will be filled with festive music, intimate performances, and the chance to experience the new album in an unforgettable setting.

"Cheers to Christmas" is DeL's first full-length holiday album, featuring original arrangements of classic Christmas favorites. The album's perfectly captures the spirit of the season, with innovative arrangements and an organic live sound as the album was recorded live in Columbus, Ohio at Moonlight Audio.

The album release show at Blu Jazz+ will be an exclusive opportunity for fans to hear the new music live for the first time. Expect to hear both songs from the album as well as other holiday and secular tunes woven together to create a beautiful evening of music and celebration.

"We're so excited to share "Cheers to Christmas" with everyone," said Kate DeL. "This album is a celebration of family, love, and the magic of the holidays. This incredible band and I can't wait to perform the new music live at Blu Jazz+ and kick off the holiday season!"

Blu Jazz+ is a premier venue in Akron, known for its intimate atmosphere and commitment to showcasing high-quality live music. The album release show promises to be an evening of great music, festive cheer, and unforgettable moments. Tickets are available now and are expected to sell out quickly.

About Kate DeL:

Kate DeL is a vocalist based in Northeast, Ohio, known for their timeless vocals, innovative musical style, and engaging live performances. With a growing fanbase and a reputation for producing fresh, genre-blending music, Kate DeL continues to captivate audiences with her unique sound.

About Blu Jazz+:

Blu Jazz+ is Akron's premier jazz club, offering a blend of contemporary and traditional jazz performances in an intimate, upscale setting. Located in the heart of Akron's arts district, Blu Jazz+ has become a hub for music lovers and features a diverse lineup of local, regional, and national talent.

