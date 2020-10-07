John Treacy Egan, Donna English and More From CLUE Reunite for CLUEBARET: A COMEDIC MUSICAL CABARET

CLUEbaret: A Comedic Musical Cabaret will take place on Saturday, October 10, 2020 at 7:30 pm.

The incredible cast of Cleveland Play House's box-office hit CLUE: A New Comedy will reunite in a hilarious musical broadcast to perform their favorite showtunes from Broadway musicals. Join CPH on Saturday, October 10 at 7:30 pm for CLUEbaret: A Comedic Musical Cabaret, a raucous night of singing, laughs, and hijinks. Proceeds will support CPH artistic and educational programs during the 105th Season.

Directed by Casey Hushion and written by Sandy Rustin, the cast features: Mariah Burks (CPH's Shakespeare in Love, The 25th Annual Putnam County Spelling Bee), John Treacy Egan (My Fair Lady, Little Mermaid), Donna English (Nice Work If You Can Get It), Kathy Fitzgerald (Charlie and the Chocolate Factory, Wicked), Eleasha Gamble (Fiasco Theatre's Into the Woods), Josh Innerst (CPH's Ken Ludwig's Sherwood), Gregory James (CWRU/CPH's Hay Fever, The Merchant of Venice), Michael Kostroff (Les Miserables, HBO's The Wire), Alex Mandell (The Play That Goes Wrong, Hand to God), Mark Price (Mary Poppins, All Shook Up), Graham Stevens (In Transit), and Elisabeth Yancey (CPH's Into the Breeches!).

"Cleveland Play House is excited to welcome back this group of wildly talented performers who thrilled audiences last season in our hit show Clue: A New Comedy," says CPH Artistic Director Laura Kepley. "Not only are they hilarious, but they are also some of the best musical theater talent in the country." She continues, "This is a not-to-be-missed evening of laughs that could not come at a better time."

Kepley sings the praises of writer Sandy Rustin and director Casey Hushion, "the two powerhouse women responsible for the success of last year's box office hit. With CLUEbaret, they have crafted an utterly delightful and ridiculous virtual evening that Will Bond us together in laughter even though we are miles apart."

"It has been a delight to revisit the world of CLUE in this fun, engaging new format to help benefit CPH during this challenging time," stated Ms. Rustin, continuing, "The opportunity to support CPH, collaborate with Casey, and bask in the glow of these performers again, has been a WIN-WIN! It's the next best thing to being in the same room together again! I am grateful to CPH for actively seeking out 'the next best thing' - and bringing me on board to be a part of it!"

Support for CLUEbaret is generously provided by Presenting Sponsor Cleveland-Cliffs Foundation. The Kulas Foundation is generously sponsoring Cleveland Play House's 2020-2021 series of virtual musical theatre events. KeyBank is the Presenting Sponsor of the 105th Cleveland Play House Season, including Theatre Thursdays, a series of special events, and New Ground Theatre Festival.

Registration for CLUEbaret is required in advance. Viewing access is $25 per household. The event will be broadcast online and can be viewed on a computer, laptop, tablet, or smartphone. For more information, please visit: www.clevelandplayhouse.com/cluebaret.

All proceeds from CLUEbaret benefit the artistic and educational programs of your Cleveland Play House. Ticket purchases are tax-deductible to the extent permitted by law.

Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You