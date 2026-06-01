Interview: Amber Ardolino of A BEAUTIFUL NOISE: THE NEIL DIAMOND MUSICAL at The Stranahan Theater

🎭 NEW! Cleveland Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Cleveland & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

Broadway in Toledo will bring the national tour of A Beautiful Noise: The Neil Diamond Musical to the Stranahan Theater June 16–21. Created in collaboration with Neil Diamond, the musical traces his journey from a kid growing up in Brooklyn to one of America's most beloved music icons. Filled with hit songs and heartfelt storytelling, A Beautiful Noise is an energetic and inspiring theatrical memoir.

Playing Marcia Murphey on tour is Amber Ardolino. After appearing on Broadway in such hits as Hamilton, Moulin Rouge! The Musical, and Back to the Future: The Musical, Ardolino is reprising the role she previously played in the Broadway production of A Beautiful Noise. I had the opportunity to chat with her about the show.

Amber Ardolino and Nick Frandiani in A Beautiful Noise



You have an extensive Broadway résumé, and you were in A Beautiful Noise on Broadway. You played Marcia there as well, correct?

Amber Ardolino: Yes, I did. I first joined the show on Broadway in 2023, I believe. I got to do the show with Nick Fradiani and was with it for about six months. I also had the opportunity to close out the Broadway run, so it feels very kismet that I'm now back on tour and closing out the show one more time. It's really amazing.

You've played Marcia for quite a while now. Has your portrayal evolved over time?

Ardolino: Absolutely. Playing her on Broadway and then returning to the role two years later has been a unique experience. When you take on a role, you don't really settle into it until two or three months in. By the time I felt fully settled into Marcia on Broadway, the run was ending.

I'm happy to revisit the role and bring many of the same qualities I brought before, but with a fresh perspective. Over the past two years, I've thought about things I'd like to explore and ways I'd like to deepen the character. Now that I'm settling into her again, I feel like I'm giving the best version of Marcia I've ever given.

From what I've read, the real Marcia had a great sense of humor but was also very no-nonsense. She played a significant role in Neil Diamond's career.

Ardolino: Absolutely.

Do you have someone in your own life who has played that kind of supportive role?

Ardolino: Of course, my mom. I see so much of her in Marcia. My mother, Jody, has come out to see me perform the role a few times, and I've definitely drawn inspiration from her.

Growing up, she guided me through my career and made so many opportunities possible. She's the best mom ever. In many ways, Marcia did that for Neil. Whatever he needed, she was always there. She played a pivotal role in his success and was a major reason he achieved so much. It's often the woman behind the man, you know?

Absolutely. And you get to perform "Forever in Blue Jeans," which is such a great number.

Ardolino: Yes! I've been lucky enough to sing some incredible songs throughout my career, but I don't think anything tops "Forever in Blue Jeans." It's a number where I truly get to do everything. Sing, dance, and act. It's the epitome of a triple-threat performance, and I get excited every night when it's time to perform it.

It's a wonderful song. Its message about simple comforts and love really resonates. As you're traveling across the country, are there simple joys that help keep you grounded on tour?

Ardolino: Definitely. I'm from the country. I grew up in a small town in Pennsylvania, and I really connect with that side of Marcia. There's something beautiful about simplicity and realizing you don't need a lot to be happy.

I've experienced both worlds. I grew up in the middle of nowhere and then found myself in New York City, on Broadway, surrounded by all the excitement and hustle. That's a dynamic Marcia experiences, too, in her relationship with Neil. In a lot of ways, it feels like a perfect fit.

Amber Ardolino and Nick Frandiani in A Beautiful Noise



As you prepare to visit Toledo, do you know much about the city?

Ardolino: I actually spent a lot of time in Ohio growing up because I was a competitive dancer. I'm excited to visit Toledo. I attended a performing arts high school, and I have a lot of people from my hometown traveling to Toledo to see the show. I'm very excited to be coming there.

What can audiences expect from A Beautiful Noise? We know it's about Neil Diamond, and it has a concert atmosphere, but it also tells the story of the man behind the music. Without giving too much away, what are Toledo audiences in for?

Ardolino: They're getting a rock concert, first and foremost. Every night, people are waving their hands, singing along, and dancing in their seats. It's truly a spectacle.

At the same time, audiences get a fascinating story. Neil Diamond lived an extraordinary life, and the show explores that journey in a really compelling way. That's one of the things that drew me in when I first saw it.

I think it's a show for all ages. While we certainly attract longtime Neil Diamond fans, anyone who loves live music and great storytelling is going to have a wonderful time.

Any final words for Toledo audiences?

Ardolino: Oh my gosh, I can't wait to get to Toledo. We're so excited to bring this show to you. I hope audiences have as much fun watching it as we have performing it.

A Beautiful Noise: The Neil Diamond Musical

June 16–21, 2026

Stranahan Theater

Presented by The American Theatre Guild