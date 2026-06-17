Review: A BEAUTIFUL NOISE NATIONAL TOUR at Stranahan Theatre

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“Sweet Caroline!” Broadway in Toledo sure knows how to close a season!

The national tour of A Beautiful Noise rocks into town this week, bringing enough sequins to light up all of Toledo. As the final engagement of Broadway in Toledo’s 2025–2026 season, this musical offers a closer look at the life of Neil Diamond while delivering a thoroughly entertaining evening of music and storytelling. It’s a beautiful celebration of Diamond’s catalog and a rare glimpse into the man behind the legend. Filled with iconic hits, a stellar cast, and an emotionally resonant story, A Beautiful Noise is a memorable theatrical experience.

Nick Frandiani & The National Touring Cast of A Beautiful Noise



Created by Anthony McCarten in collaboration with Diamond himself, the show traces the music icon’s journey from his humble beginnings in Brooklyn to selling more than 120 million albums and becoming a worldwide sensation. Blending intimate storytelling with the excitement of a rock concert, the production strikes a balance that works surprisingly well.

The story is framed through therapy sessions with an older Diamond, who reflects on the moments that shaped his life and career. As the play unfolds, memories come alive through song, placing many of his biggest hits into a richer emotional context. This device allows audiences to connect with the relatively private man behind the music. The result is a production that is both deeply personal and undeniably entertaining. Each musical number is delivered with heart, energy, and purpose, reminding us why Diamond’s songs have endured for generations. Melodic and often poetically profound, his music continues to resonate, touching souls while still rocking the house.

Nick Frandiani & Robert Westenberg in the national tour of A Beautiful Noise



The cast maintains a remarkable level of energy throughout the evening. Every number feels as vibrant as the last, and the performances are consistently strong.

Nick Fradiani, portraying the younger Neil Diamond, perfectly captures Diamond’s mannerisms, Stage Presence, and vocal inflections. His performance feels authentic rather than imitative, and his command of the music is impressive. Fradiani doesn’t just play Neil Diamond, he brings the concert experience to Toledo.

As the older Diamond, Robert Westenberg delivers a moving and thoughtful performance. While Fradiani embodies the excitement and energy of the music, Westenberg provides the emotional foundation of the story. His portrayal is tender, reflective, and deeply human, grounding the production's more spectacular moments.

If Fradiani is the music, Westenberg is the meaning. Together, they create a complete portrait of a larger-than-life artist.

Amber Ardolino as Marcia Murphey in A Beautiful Noise



Amber Ardolino shines as Marcia Murphey, Diamond’s second wife. Her talent seems boundless, and she brings confidence, charisma, and polish to the role. The production gives her several opportunities to showcase her abilities, with “Forever in Blue Jeans” standing out as one of the evening’s many highlights.

Nick Frandiani & Amber Ardolino in A Beautiful Noise

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A Beautiful Noise is an entertaining, touching, and crowd-pleasing night at the theater. Packed with memorable songs, strong performances, and genuine emotion, the musical offers something for longtime Neil Diamond fans and newcomers alike. Whether you know every lyric or are simply looking for a fun night out, the show delivers.



Like the rest of the audience, you'll likely leave feeling “so good, so good, so good!”

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