HAIRSPRAY Coming to Playhouse Square in December

HAIRSPRAY, Broadway’s Tony Award®-winning musical comedy phenomenon, is coming to Playhouse Square for eight performances from December 5 - 10. This new North American tour, helmed by original director Jack O’Brien and original choreographer Jerry Mitchell, will play Connor Palace Tuesday through Saturday at 7:30 p.m., Saturday at 1:30 p.m., and Sunday at 1:00 and 6:30 p.m. To purchase tickets, visit Click Here or call 216-241-6000. Learn more about the new touring production at www.hairspraytour.com. HAIRSPRAY is a 2023-24 Huntington Featured Performance at Playhouse Square.

The cast will be led by Greg Kalafatas as Edna Turnblad, Caroline Eiseman as Tracy Turnblad and Deidre Lang as Motormouth Maybelle. Joining them are Cleveland native Josiah Rogers as Seaweed J. Stubbs, Skyler Shields as Link Larkin, Ralph Prentice Daniel as Wilbur Turnblad, Andrew Scoggin as Corny Collins, Caroline Portner as Amber Von Tussle, Sarah Hayes as Velma Von Tussle, Scarlett Jacques as Penny Pingleton, and Kaila Symone Crowder as Little Inez. Micah Sauvageau is Male Authority Figure, and Emmanuelle Zeesman is Female Authority Figure.

The ensemble consists of Abigail Bensman, Connor Buonaccorsi, Ashia Collins, Joshua James Crawford, Scoob Decker, Craig First, Audrey Taylor Floyd, Gavin Guthrie, Alyssa Jacqueline, Leiah Lewis, Christy Oberndorf, Kynnedi Moryaé Porter, Caroline Purdy, Kalab Quinn, Josiah Thomas Randolph, Amy Rodriguez, Scott Silagy, Cara Torchia, Lilliannie Arie Urgent, Gabriel Yarborough and James Douglas Vinson

“It’s a brand-new world we find ourselves in today, and HAIRSPRAY is even more relevant than twenty years ago when it first burst onto the scene. With a whole new generation of wildly talented kids across the board, we cannot wait to raise the various roofs once more with dance, joy, music, and that glorious, famous, energy-packed score!” shared Director Jack O’Brien.

Choreographer Jerry Mitchell added, “HAIRSPRAY has always been about all of us dancing together! I am thrilled to welcome this NEW company of amazing #FULLOUT talents to lead the way as we dance across America with a message of inclusion and hope because ‘You really Can’t Stop the Beat!’”

HAIRSPRAY is the story of 16-year-old Tracy Turnblad in 1960s Baltimore as she sets out to dance her way onto TV’s most popular show. Can a girl with big dreams (and even bigger hair) change the world? Featuring the beloved score of hit songs including “Welcome to the ’60s,” “Good Morning Baltimore,” and “You Can’t Stop the Beat,” HAIRSPRAY is “fresh, winning, and deliriously tuneful!” (The New York Times).

This new touring production reunites Broadway’s award-winning creative team, led by Director Jack O’Brien and Choreographer Jerry Mitchell, to bring HAIRSPRAY to a new generation of theater audiences. HAIRSPRAY is based on the New Line Cinema film written and directed by John Waters, who served as a creative consultant on the musical comedy. It features a book by Mark O’Donnell and Thomas Meehan. HAIRSPRAY features an original score by Academy Award-nominated Marc Shaiman and lyrics by Marc Shaiman and Scott Wittman.

Additional creative team for HAIRSPRAY includes Tour Director Matt Lenz, Tour Choreographer Robbie Roby, Set Designer David Rockwell, Lighting Designer Kenneth Posner, Tour Lighting Designer Paul Miller, Costume Designer William Ivey Long, Hair and Wig Designers Paul Huntley and Bernie Ardia, Sound Designer Shannon Slaton, Music Supervisor Keith Thompson, and Casting by Prather Productions.

HAIRSPRAY premiered at Seattle’s 5th Avenue Theater in June 2002. The show was a smash hit when it transferred to Broadway, winning eight 2003 Tony Awards including Best Musical, and became the longest-running musical to play the Neil Simon Theater, running 2,642 performances from July 18, 2002, until January 4, 2009. It is the 22nd longest running show in Broadway history.

Principal Cast Bios

Greg Kalafatas (Edna Turnblad). Greg is beyond excited to be touring the country performing a dream role in this dream of a show! A native of Massachusetts, Greg has had the privilege to travel around the country and the world, performing on land and the high seas. Previous national tours include: Something Rotten (Nostradamus), Buddy: The Buddy Holly Story (The Big Bopper), and The Drowsy Chaperone. Endless thanks to family, friends and the entire Hairspray team for making this dream come true. gregkalafatas.com/@gregkala

Caroline Eiseman (Tracy Turnblad). Caroline is honored to be back on the road with Hairspray and in Tracy’s shoes! Regional: The Muny, Stages St. Louis, Studio Tenn. Proud Belmont University Musical Theatre Alum. Love and gratitude to the Hairspray team, Eddie and Take 3 Talent, BUMT, and her incredible family and support system. This dream wouldn’t be possible without them! For Patti and Rick, always. @caroline.eiseman

Deidre Lang (Motormouth Maybelle) Originally from New Jersey, but now based in Las Vegas, Deidre has had an extensive career performing on Broadway and TV. She was originally a Dynamite in the first national tour! Her Broadway credits include Ragtime, The Lion King and Tommy. National Tours: The Lion King, Tommy, School of Rock and The Australian tour of Smokey Joe’s Cafe. Regional credits: Dreamgirls, Ain’t Misbehavin, and The Lion King and Rock of Ages in Las Vegas. She was also an original FlyGirl on Fox TV’S In Living Color. Deidre dedicates this performance to her daughters, Tyler and Jordan. Let’s Go!

Josiah Rogers (Seaweed J. Stubbs). originally from Cleveland, OH, found his love for performing at 21 when he was accepted into Up With People, and traveled the world performing. He went on to study music and traveled across the U.S., Japan and Europe with The Young Americans College. He’s excited to bring his contagious energy everywhere he goes! He thanks everyone who helped him get to where he is now and is forever grateful for this opportunity. “Performing is what I do! It makes me feel Alive!” IG: @therealjosiahrogers/ TikTok @therealjosiahrogers

Skyler Shields (Link Larkin) is thrilled to be returning to Baltimore as the ever sparklin’ Sir Link Larkin! Selected credits include Riff in West Side Story (Florida Rep.), Double J/Tony Cover in Saturday Night Fever (Royal Caribbean) and Conrad Birdie in Bye, Bye, Birdie (The Palace Theater). A huge thank you to Brian K. Herrick and HKA through whom all things are possible and to my friends and family for their love and support! Special thanks EG & KF @skylercshields

Ralph Prentice Daniel (Wilbur Turnblad) is thrilled to return to the national tour of Hairspray. Prior to Hairspray, Ralph was living in Beijing China where he was a part of the opening cast of Universal Studios Beijing. Regional credits: Oliver (Fagan) Mary Poppins (George Banks), Footloose (Rev. Shaw) St. Luke’s Theatre; Assassins (Guiteau), It Shoulda’ Been You (Albert) The Studio Theatre Tierra Del Sol; Tuck Everlasting (Man in Yellow), Elf (Walter Hobbs), Newsies (Pulitzer) Orlando Repertory Theatre. Many thanks to friends, family, and Brian at The Hell’s Kitchen Agency. Follow me on Instagram @rprenticed

Andrew Scoggin (Corny Collins) is thrilled to bring that Baltimore sound to Hairspray! National Tour: Annie (Bert Healy, Rooster understudy). Cruise: Grease (Vince Fontaine/Teen Angel). Regional: Ragtime, Evita, Three Musketeers (PA Shakes), Annie, I Love A Piano (Maples Rep), Rock of Ages (Theater Workshop of Nantucket), A Bronx Tale and Mamma Mia! (Prather Productions). Andrew is from Philadelphia and a graduate of DeSales University. Andrew would like to thank Brian, and the Hell’s Kitchen Agency team for all of their support. All of my love to Elizabeth. MDCBP @scoggsmagoggs

Caroline Portner (Amber Von Tussle). (she/her) is so excited to be making her national tour debut with Hairspray! Off Broadway: Friends, The Musical Parody (Jerry Orbach Theater). Regional: Mamma Mia! (Circa ’21 Dinner Playhouse), White Christmas (Circa ’21 Dinner Playhouse), Amadeus (Syracuse Stage), Disney’s Beauty and the Beast (Syracuse Stage), Echoes in the Garden (Chain Theatre), What a Wonderful World (Timberlake Playhouse). BFA Syracuse University. For Mom, Dad, Chelsea and Olivia. IG: @carolineportner.

Sarah Hayes (Velma Von Tussle) is beyond thrilled to be making her national tour debut in Hairspray! Favorite regional credits: Moon Over Buffalo (Charlotte Hay), White Christmas (Martha Watson), We Will Rock You (Killer Queen), Rocky Horror Show (Riff Raff), Oliver! (Nancy) and Julius Caesar (Cassius). Many thanks to her incredible family and friends for being a constant source of strength, laughter and dog videos!

Scarlett Jacques (Penny Pingleton) is a proud New Zealander, thrilled to be making her US professional debut! Professional Theatre (NZ) credits include: Billy Elliot (Margaret Gormley) and Annie (Kate). Other significant credits include Disney’s Beauty and the Beast (Belle), Frozen JR- NZ premiere (Anna), The Sound of Music (Maria). Huge thank you to Broadway Dreams, The New York Conservatory for Dramatic Arts, Cherie Moore and everyone who has supported and believed in me. Much love to Mum and Devan. @scarlettjacques

Kaila Symone Crowder (Little Inez/Dynamite Understudy) originates from Monroe, North Carolina. She’s a proud alum of North Carolina Agricultural & Technical State University, “Aggie Pride”! Performing is my “woosah” moment from life. I strive to be great within each aspect of my craft, but not perfect. I just love sharing the gift that God gave me! Recent credits include; Legoland: New York Resorts as a (Dancer/Tumbler).

Micah Sauvageau (Harriman F. Spritzer, Mr. Pinky, Principal, Guard/Edna and Wilbur Understudy). An Alaska native originally from Chugiak. Thrilled to be returning for another season of Hairspray! Credits: The Mystery of Edwin Drood (Chairman), Disney’s Beauty and the Beast (Cogsworth), Saucy Jack and the Space Vixens (Booby), Guys and Dolls (Nicely Nicely). Thank you to the cast, crew, creatives, production team, and the audience for bringing joy back to the theater! Instagram: @taletreading

Emmanuelle Zeesman (Prudy Pingleton, Gym Teacher, Matron, Velma Von Tussle Understudy) is a proud Canadian and is tickled pink to bring this magical show home! National Tours/ Off-Broadway: DuMaurier in Finding Neverland, Aunt Em/Wicked Witch understudy in The Wizard of Oz, Adelaide in Guys and Dolls, Fosca in Passion, five seasons with Symphony Orchestras across four continents and Mrs. Johnstone in Blood Brothers (CCC Best Actress Award). Thanks to the creative and casting teams! Love to my Canadian, American and Mexican families! @emmanuellezeesman

HAIRSPRAY will play in the Connor Palace at Playhouse Square from December 5 – 10 for eight performances. Show times are Tuesday through Saturday at 7:30 p.m., Saturday at 1:30 p.m., and Sunday at 1:00 and 6:30 p.m. Tickets for all performances will be available at playhousesquare.org or by calling 216-241-6000. Group orders of 10 or more may be placed by calling 216-640-8600. HAIRSPRAY is a 2023-24 Huntington Featured Performance.

Photo Credit: Jeremy Daniel