Double Bass Student Gisel Dominguez Wins 2025 Presser Foundation Undergraduate Scholar Award

On Monday, CIM announced that fourth-year double bass student Gisel Dominguez was nominated by her peers for a 2025 Undergraduate Scholar Award from the Presser Foundation.

Dominguez will be formally dubbed a Presser Scholar and receive the $3,000 scholarship in May, when she graduates with a stellar grade point average. CIM students have been named Presser Scholars each year for more than a decade.

“I am deeply grateful to receive the Presser Undergraduate Scholar Award, and thankful to my peers who nominated me for this recognition,” Dominguez said. “This award is not just an honor but a valuable resource that will allow me to further my musical career."

The Undergraduate Scholar Award is a prize granted yearly by the Presser Foundation, a Philadelphia-based nonprofit supporting music and music education in the name of founder Theodore Presser. Students vote for a colleague who best exhibits “a high level of musical and academic excellence” and the values of equity and inclusion.

Dominguez, a fourth-year student of Cleveland Orchestra member Scott Dixon, met or exceeded these benchmarks handily. In their nomination, her peers described a talented performer regularly selected for principal positions and an active member of the Women’s Empowerment Association and Social Justice at CIM student groups.

The nominating document further praised Dominguez for twice being an orchestral fellow at the Aspen Music Festival and for her work highlighting music by underrepresented composers.

As a woman of color, Dominguez is “very familiar with the sense of isolation,” students wrote. “Because of her own experiences with this, she strives to uplift those around her and fight for equity and inclusion in the classical music field.”

Scott Harrison, CIM’s Executive Vice President & Provost, agreed. He thanked students for spotting what he does in Dominguez: a sterling example of CIM’s mission and vision.

“Gisel embodies what we mean by the future of classical music,” he said. “She uses her incredible talent to strengthen her community and move her listeners. She is well on her way to fulfilling her dreams and potential, and we are proud to celebrate her accomplishment.”

