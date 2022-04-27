Diversity Week At Beck Center For The Arts Invites All To Participate

Beck Center for the Arts has announced Diversity Week 2022, full of powerful and robust arts programming for all members of the community.

Performers highlight the talents and skills of many, including Madi Jackson from MadJax Dance Company, to a visual arts exhibition by Beck Center regular, Richard Duarte Brown. Beck Center looks forward to opening the door to ongoing and impactful discussions with community members about important topics, including the creation of art.

President & CEO Cindy Einhouse says: "One of the core values that Beck Center for the Arts holds most dear is exemplifying diversity, equity, and inclusion in all we do. We strive to be a place that is inclusive, accessible, and safe for everyone, so we've decided to create an annual event which celebrates diversity. We hope to build on this event in future years."

Super Saturday @ Beck Center will take place on Saturday, June 4, 2022, from 10:00 AM - 12:00 PM. This free event invites young families to join in on the fun, creativity, and excitement at Beck Center as they explore music, dance, theater, and the visual arts at this free experience for children ages 1 to 8 years. Beck Center collaborates with community partners to bring the arts alive with featured musical guest Kraig Brock, a steel drum player and percussionist who will perform and share hands-on music-making experiences with all. Please RSVP for your free "ticket" today.

Poetry Reading & Storytelling will take place Saturday, June 4, 2022 from 2:30 PM -

4:00 PM. This event is free and open to the public. All readers, poets, writers and listeners are welcome, as well as all ages and experience levels to take part in an afternoon of poetry and storytelling at Beck Center. Bring your favorite poem and/or your original poems to share. Numerous poetry texts and passages will be on hand for you to find a piece that may fit you as well if you choose to read a-loud. All topics are welcome; for the purpose of this celebratory event we invite all participants to share a piece about diversity, and what that means to you. Please RSVP in advance for a timeslot during this free event at SignUpGenius.com.

The Legend of Georgia McBride, by Tony Award winning playwright Latine playwright Matthew López, directed by Eric Schmiedl, with Veranda L'Ni serving as Director of Drag,

runs May 27 to June 26, 2022 in the intimate Studio Theater as part of the 2021-2022 Professional Theater Season. Curtain times are 7:30 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays, and 2:30 p.m. Sundays. Tickets range from $10 Smart Seats to $34 each, plus a $3 per ticket service fee. Group and student discounts are available at 216-521-2540 x10. Tickets are on sale now. This production of The Legend of Georgia McBride will include a special post-show reception immediately after the matinee on Sunday, June 5, 2022 hosted with Plexus, The LGBT + Allied Chamber of Commerce for Greater Cleveland. With special guest Senator Nickie Antonio.

The Legend of Georgia McBride will include a free post show talk back discussion on

Friday, June 10, 2022, immediately following the 7:30 performance. Attend and take part in a post-show discussion on the History of Drag which will be hosted by Dr. Lady J of the W. 117 Foundation and sponsored by the LGBT Community Center of Cleveland.

MadJax Dance Company will perform on Sunday, June 12, 2022 at 2:30 PM. MadJax Dance Company creates movement full of power, passion, and reflection on the human experience. Furthering the community is as much a priority to MadJax Dance Company as getting on stage; making its mission to foster growth in others through training, performance, and interconnection. It is considered an all-level, multi-generational dance company allowing for inclusivity to all technical skill sets and abilities. The afternoon's performance will be newly created pieces and dances from their ever-expanding repertoire. For tickets and more information please visit beckcenter.org.

When Art Comes to Life: A conversation with Donte Woods-Spikes and Richard Duarte Brown, on Monday, June 13 at 7:00 PM in the Studio Theater. Spend an evening in conversation with artists, authors, educators, and community influencers Donte Woods-Spikes and Richard Duarte Brown as they discuss their artistic relationship, overcoming creative differences, and finding ways to connect with everyone through art. At 14 years of age Richard "Duarte" Brown promised himself he'd become a world-renowned artist so he could support his family with finances and happiness. After 50 years, Duarte has painted and mentored many artists. In 2015 Duarte painted a picture of Donte Woods-Spikes entitled Pass The Brush, with hopes of passing on his legacy of artistry and community-based engagement to Donte. From TEDx talks, working with children, and sharing the power of the arts and involvement, both Duarte and Donte have brought painting to life in ways neither of expected. Mr. Brown will receive the Governor's Awards for the Arts in Arts Education on May 11, 2022, and Donte's film, As A Matter of Black was screened at Sundance in 2021.

For all ticketed events please visit beckcenter.org. Students of all ages are welcome to begin Beck Center Summer Camps and classes starting June 13, 2022. All are invited to participate in the Community Art board on the theme of "Celebrating Diversity."

For updated information on COVID protocols please visit beckcenter.org.