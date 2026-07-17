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BEHIND THE LINES: A 9/11 STORY to Make Cleveland Debut at Playhouse Square

Behind the Lines: a 9/11 Story will play one performance only at Playhouse Square, Wednesday, September 9.

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BEHIND THE LINES: A 9/11 STORY to Make Cleveland Debut at Playhouse Square

Internationally acclaimed trumpeter and Cleveland native Dominick Farinacci will bring Behind the Lines: A 9/11 Story to Playhouse Square on September 9, 2026, at 7:30pm. The performance unites FDNY firefighter Bill Spade, the sole survivor of Rescue Company 5 who responded to the September 11 attacks on the World Trade Center, with U.S. Army combat veteran Jaymes Poling, who fought for three years in Afghanistan with the 82nd Airborne Division. Through their remarkable stories, woven together with a cast of renowned musicians led by Farinacci, the production reveals a profound bond forged through courage, sacrifice, and resilience, illuminating the enduring strength of the human spirit. Behind the Lines: a 9/11 Story will play one performance only at Playhouse Square, Wednesday, September 9, at 7:30 p.m.

Created in Cleveland by Farinacci & Poling over the past year, Behind the Lines: a 9/11 Story is directed by Emmett Murphy and was recently featured at the 9/11 Memorial and Museum at Ground Zero in New York City. Their Playhouse Square performance marks the beginning of a 15-city national tour coinciding with the 25th Anniversary of the September 11 Attacks.

Behind the Lines: a 9/11 Story is the second production created by Farinacci and Poling. Their first production Modern Warrior LIVE has toured extensively throughout the U.S. and is deeply integrated within veteran and mental health communities.

This performance builds on a relationship that began in 2025, when Jeanne Lackamp, MD, Chair of the Department of Psychiatry and Director of the Behavioral Health Institute at University Hospitals, brought an adapted version of Modern Warrior LIVE to University Hospitals as a special Grand Rounds presentation. The program drew caregivers from across the health system and sparked meaningful conversations about trauma and resilience.

The Cleveland debut also comes during an important year for Farinacci, who was recently honored with the 2026 Tri-C JazzFest Legend Award and received a proclamation from Cleveland Mayor Justin Bibb recognizing his artistic contributions and longstanding commitment to enriching Cleveland's cultural community.

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